App to rent yards for dogs booms in San Diego

Apple stock has been under pressure lately, and investors might want to take note of other potential challenges ahead. Shares are down 12% this year compared with a 6% gain for the There’s a fear that Apple can’t maintain its strong pace of growth as analysts predict March quarter sales will fall 4.3% from the year earlier. Apple has abandoned its decade-long effort to produce cars and the latest data showed iPhone shipments dropped almost 10% in the first quarter.