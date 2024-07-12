New app for 'river rangers' helps track pollution

River Rangers in Sheffield have been monitoring pollution levels in local rivers [supplied]

A group of environmental campaigners have created an app to help keep track of pollution levels in local rivers.

The idea came from members of the River Rivelin and Loxley Rangers, a volunteer group based in Sheffield.

Users have been encouraged to submit photos and videos of pollution in the waterways that can then be reported to the Environment Agency

The rangers want to improve the recording of discharges into the rivers.

The app's designer John Blewitt, who has spent 40 years monitoring the rivers, said he wanted to be able to keep track of how long it took the authorities to respond to reports.

He said: “If it doesn’t look like water and it smells funny, then there’s a problem and it’s worth recording it on the app.”

The app enables pollution incidents to be reported and tracked [supplied]

Ranger Jacqueline Diaz-Nieto said that there was "greater awareness" of the need to protect rivers thanks to high-profile national campaigns and media coverage.

Ms Diaz-Nieto admitted that she had become "frustrated" that the Environment Agency were not sharing the frequency and locations of incidents reported in Sheffield.

"We wanted to create something user-friendly for anyone to use. The idea is to build up the evidence and be completely transparent, everyone can see what everyone else has uploaded," added Ms Diaz-Nieto.

The app also includes a map of incidents that will help the rangers build up a wider picture.

Ms Diaz-Nieto said that the group was "positive" about the current condition of the Rivelin.

“The river health is good and we want to make sure it stays this way. There’s good biodiversity and if we keep track of anything we’re unsure about that can only help," she added.

Users can download the free EpiCollect5 app and search for the Sheffield River Rangers project.

More on this story

Related internet links