'Appalled': Reagan's Daughter Says Dad Would Want Nothing To Do With Today's GOP

Patti Davis, daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, said he doesn’t think her father would be embraced by today’s Republican Party ― and that the feeling would be mutual.

“I don’t think he would... and I don’t see how he would want to be in it,” she told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday. “It’s so diametrically opposed to what he believed and to the dignity that he felt that people in government should have.”

She mentioned Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) trying to get into a physical fight with labor union leader Sean O’Brien in the middle of a Senate committee hearing last year.

“My father would be appalled at this,” she said. “This is not a bar. This is in the Senate chambers.”

She added that she believed her father would be saddened by the state of the nation as a whole.

“I think that he would be heartbroken and horrified about where America is and how mired we are in anger, in violence, in disrespect for one another,” she said. “I think he would heartbroken and I think he would be scared.”

Davis was estranged from her father for a number of years, including during his presidency, when she protested some of his policies. She painted an unflatteringportrait of both her father and mother, Nancy Reagan, in a 1992 autobiography.

They reconnected before the former president’s death from Alzheimer’s disease in 2003, and has a new book about her parents called “Dear Mom and Dad.”

