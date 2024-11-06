Apparent plane crash near Falcon Field Airport

CBC

Two pedestrians have died after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents Monday evening — including an 11-year-old boy in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.The boy, a member of the Hasidic community, was on his way to a store to buy school supplies, said Mayer Feig, a spokesperson for the community."The community is in deep mourning and deep shock," Feig said. "It's a tight-knit community where everybody knows each other."The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. The driver was turning right o