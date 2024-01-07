Apparent tornado touches down in Fort Lauderdale
An apparent tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday after warnings in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast don't cause damage there.
An apparent tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday after warnings in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast don't cause damage there.
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
The community of Smithers, B.C., is rallying to support two teenage boys and their families, after the boys suffered serious burns in a New Year's Day explosion just north of the town. Jordan Parker, 15, and Micah Urban, 16, were among several people that suffered injuries at a bonfire event at the 4500 block of Henry Road just after midnight on Jan. 1.Smithers RCMP said in a statement that around 30 to 40 people were gathered around the bonfire when an object was thrown on the open flame, resul
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
It may be January, but Lake Erie is ice free. According to Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor, as of New Year's Day the Great Lakes' Basin has less than 0.4 per cent ice cover. Usually at this time of year, the basin should have 10 per cent coverage, while Lake Erie should have 15 to 20 per cent. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that the lack of ice is indicative of the high
"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
A developing storm threatens a snowy end to the weekend across parts of the Maritimes, with the heaviest snow currently taking aim at southern Nova Scotia
An elusive U.S. fugitive accused of faking his own death and traveling the globe to avoid rape charges has been extradited to Utah from Scotland, the Utah County prosecutor’s office said Friday. The man known in the U.S. as Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to local prosecutors. Rossi, 36, was Utah-bound on Friday and will stand trial in Utah County for felony rape charges, county prosecutor David Leavitt said.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
Blanchard was recently released on parole after serving eight years for pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.
BEISEKER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage. Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him. They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS A
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr