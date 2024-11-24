Appeal after bike-riding gunman opens fire on home

The incident happened on Bridge Croft, in Huddersfield, on Friday night [Google]

A gunman on a bicycle has opened fire on a house in Huddersfield, causing damage to a living room window.

Armed officers were called at about 22:20 GMT on Friday after the suspect shot at a property in Bridge Croft in the Milnsbridge area of the town.

West Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the address were at home but were uninjured.

The force has asked for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: "The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who saw the suspect arriving at or leaving the scene on a bicycle."

Listen to highlights from West Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links