Appeal after dock worker's asbestos-related death

Carol Lewis believes exposure to asbestos at the Port of Tilbury caused her husband's death [Leigh Day]

The widow of a dockyard worker has appealed to his former colleagues to support an investigation into his death.

Raymond Lewis died from mesothelioma, an asbestos-related cancer, having worked at the Port of Tilbury, in Essex, for 27 years.

His wife, Carol, said she was seeking witness evidence confirming the presence of asbestos in building roofs at the dockyard.

Mrs Lewis believed her 89-year-old husband's work as a sheeter for the Port of London Authority led to him dying of the disease in December 2023.

Mr Lewis died following a series of inconclusive tests regarding his ill health, and his true cause of death was only uncovered during a post-mortem examination.

He had worked on roof coverings and related fittings in his role at the dockyard from 1961 until 1988 and lived in Tilbury.

Mr Lewis worked at the Port of Tilbury between 1961 and 1988 [Forth Ports Group]

Leigh Day solicitors said it was representing Mrs Lewis in her appeal to find people who may have been aware of the presence of asbestos at the port, or who knew Mr Lewis.

"Raymond told his family how he sawed asbestos sheets to size for roofs of buildings at Tilbury Docks," personal injury solicitor Claire Spearpoint said.

"He passed before his diagnosis was confirmed and any evidence could be taken.

"We would like to speak to anyone who worked for the Port of London Authority at Tilbury between 1961 and 1988."

