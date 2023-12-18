Appeal after fatal crash in Stoke-on-Trent

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 30s died in a crash in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

Officers said the collision happened on Weston Road, near the Weston Coyney traffic lights, at about 23:45 GMT on 16 December.

It involved a grey Honda Civic and a pedestrian, they said.

They added that the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and has been helping with their enquiries.

They are now calling for anyone who saw the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch, quoting incident 863 of 16 December.

