How to appeal a FEMA denial most effectively
Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone spoke with a FEMA denial expert who said the success rate for appeals is "50/50."
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
A destructive house fire is unsettling a central Edmonton neighbourhood, with some residents saying they received notes suggesting their home could face the same fate if they don't pay up.Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Cloverdale neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. Sunday, in the area of 97th Avenue and 95th Street.The residents had already made it out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, according to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson. Adjacent homes were also eva
Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after a worker was found dead in a Cambridge grocery store.In an emailed statement to CBC News, the ministry said a body was found inside a walk-in freezer at the Cambridge Centre Zehrs, a Loblaw grocery store, on the corner of Conestoga Boulevard and Dunbar Road.Waterloo Regional police said in an email to CBC News they were called to the store after the body of a male was found.While police aren't inves
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
Jeffery Michael Guida's three children - ages 2, 11 and 13 - were in the car when the suspect shot their dad and then shot at them, witnesses said.
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey, was fatally shot at her home in Bridgeton on Tuesday night, according to police. Mosley, 51, died at the scene, police said. Multiple agencies are investigating the deadly shooting, including the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
"My apologies go out to everyone I hurt," he said in a video
A Lethbridge man who was accused of holding two women in his home and sexually assaulting them for days has been released from custody.Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 60, saw one set of charges stayed and pleaded guilty to lesser offences on the second set after the alleged victim died from unrelated causes. He was handed a sentence of 18 months, which he had already served at the time of his plea. In March 2023, Gibson was accused of confining a woman at his home for two days before she was able to esca
Artur Kotula took the stand in his own defence at his dangerous driving causing death trial Tuesday. As Catherine McDonald reports, Kotula testified he experienced blurry vision and tried to pull over on Parkside Drive before blacking out.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.
Authorities in Nashville have arrested two suspects accused of being involved in a suspect gang-related shooting that killed one person and wounded nine others over the weekend near Tennessee State University.
'It was a parade of guys in pickup trucks': State police in Florida warn storm victims about fraud
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for a publication ban to protect the identity of the officers involved in the fatal police shooting of Mathios Arkangelo, citing "credible threats" to the life of the subject officer. Arkangelo, 28, a member of the South Sudanese community in Edmonton, was shot and killed by police on June 29.Affidavits sworn with the application include newly released accounts of what police say unfolded that day. Documents from the application, in response to a civil lawsu
Three teenage girls have each been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm in connection to two incidents on the transit system in Surrey, B.C., according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.The suspects — a 15-year-old from Abbotsford and a 13-year-old and 17-year-old from Surrey — cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.According to police, on July 11 around 9 p.m. PT, a 16-year-old student on board the SkyTrain reached out her arm to prevent one of the teens from pryin
Barring intervention by the courts or the governor, Texas on Thursday is scheduled to execute death row inmate Robert Roberson, who claims he was wrongfully convicted of abusing his 2-year-old daughter until she died.
At least three people died and four were critically injured after a Mississippi bridge, in the process of being demolished, collapsed Wednesday afternoon while work was being conducted at the site, authorities said.