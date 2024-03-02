Appeal for historic city building to be demolished

Carrow Bridge House has been in a state of disrepair for several years

An appeal has been lodged by a developer for a historic city building described as a "heritage asset" to be demolished for the third time in recent years.

Carrow Bridge House, which has stood next to Carrow Bridge, by Carrow Road, for more than a hundred years, is Norwich's only surviving bridge house.

The owner, developers Wexham Homes, had submitted plans to Norwich City Council for it to be demolished and replaced with a new building in 2023, but the council said if it was knocked down it would "result in the loss of an undesignated heritage asset".

It is the third time the house has faced demolition as Norfolk County Council made a failed application to knock it down for landscaping in 2018.

The Carrow Bridge House is close to Norwich City's football ground

It was sold the following year for a six-figure sum.

Its former occupant of more than 50 years pleaded with potential buyers to leave it standing.

