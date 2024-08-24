Appeal to identify woman found dead in town

The clothing the woman was wearing when she was found dead [Lancashire Constabulary ]

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman whose body was found in a Lancashire town.

The body was found in Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, in Chorley at about 11:44 BST on Friday.

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

She is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, around 5ft 4in tall, with a very slim build, short, dark curly hair and no obvious scars or tattoos.

Lancashire Police said the woman was wearing a black Peter Storm rain jacket, navy blue waterproof cargo pants, pink Asics sports t-shirt, orange and black Crane footwear, black Ronhill gloves, and a rose gold-coloured Lipsy watch.

She also had a silver-coloured tent or rain cover with her, police said.

A police spokesman said: "We do believe the woman was sleeping rough and dressed for the elements.

"She did also have a phone in her possession, but officers have been unable to get any data from this that would help to identify her.

"Her fingerprints are also not on our database."

Anyone with any information or who has a missing loved one matching the description is being urged to get in touch.

