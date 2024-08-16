Appeal for information after body found in park

A 39-year-old man's death is being investigated after his body was found in an east London park, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers found Alan Semadeni's remains shortly before 10:00 BST on Saturday near Gore Road Gate, inside Victoria Park, after being alerted by Tower Hamlets council workers.

A Met Police spokesperson said that it is believed he had been living in the park.

A post-mortem examination was unable to determine the cause of his death and so it remains under investigation, they added.

Det Supt Vicky Tunstall, acting borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney, said: "We know that the unexpected discovery of the deceased within Victoria Park will have caused residents in both Hackney and Tower Hamlets deep concern.

"The park is used by a lot of people within the community and also provides a venue for large events."

She appealed for anyone who was in contact with Mr Semadeni in the time before his death to get in touch with police "to build a picture of who Alan was and what may have happened to him".

Det Sup Tunstall added there will be an additional police presence in the area to support the investigation and provide reassurance to the community.

