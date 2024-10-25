New appeal for mum and son missing for eight years

Sarah Sisson and Harvey Belshaw have been missing since 2016 [Cleveland Police]

A fresh appeal has been issued into the disappearance of a mother and son, who have been missing for eight years.

Sarah Sisson, who was 37 at the time, and Harvey Belshaw, who was 12, from Whale Hill, Middlesbrough, were last seen on 8 October 2016 catching the ferry from Dover to Calais.

After arriving in France the pair never contacted family or friends again, Cleveland Police said.

Ms Sisson's brother, David, said they "continue to be on our minds every single day".

"To say how worried we as a family are of their disappearance, and the devastating impact it has had on all of us, is an understatement," he said.

Cleveland Police said the pair were reported missing on 24 October, 2016.

Det Insp Matt Hollingsworth said it was "never too late" for people to provide information about their whereabouts.

He said friends and family had always "maintained how out of character" it was for them to not have got in touch.

The force said it had reviewed CCTV footage and worked with French authorities in a bid to locate the pair.

At the time, it was believed the family had links to Spain, Gibraltar, Germany and France.

Ms Sisson's brother said the family had missed out seeing Harvey "going from a boy to a man".

"To see them both safe and sound after eight long years would be a dream come true," he said.

Follow BBC Tees on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links