Appeal for return of pet ferrets stolen in Kent

Bob Dale - BBC News, South East
Pet ferrets stolen from the village of Sundridge
The ferrets were stolen from a property in Sundridge

Nine pet ferrets have been stolen from a home.

The animals were taken from outside the property in the village of Sundridge near Westerham.

It happened overnight between 20 and 21 December.

The animals were housed in boxes, which were also taken.

Police are investigating.

