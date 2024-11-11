New appeal to find suspects in murder inquiry

Jamie Meah's family said the "heartache" of losing him "is something that continues to stay with us every day" [Family handout]

Police have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracing three men wanted in connection with the killing of a man in Leeds.

Jamie Meah, 18, was fatally stabbed after being attacked on Hall Lane, in Armley, on 31 March 2023, with a 16-year-old was also stabbed and left seriously injured in the incident.

Three men named as suspects in the case are thought to have fled the UK shortly afterwards.

West Yorkshire Police issued a renewed appeal to mark the first birthday of Mr Meah's son, who was unborn at the time of his father's death.

In a statement, Mr Meah's family said the "heartache of losing Jamie is something that continues to stay with us every day" since his death.

They added: "Today is the first birthday of his son and while this is a cause for celebration it is also, for us, a painful reminder that Jamie is not here to be a part of his son’s life, and never will be.

“Although he is just still a baby, at some point in his life he will want to know where his dad is and what happened to him, and it breaks our hearts to think about that."

Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers and Enham Nishat have previously been named as suspects in the case [West Yorkshire Police]

In April, Ranei Wilks, 23, from Leeds, appeared in court charged with Mr Meah's murder and the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim.

However, police are still trying to trace Caleb Awe, 22, 21-year-old Aquade Jeffers and 21-year-old Enham Nishat, who have all previously been named as suspects in the case.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace Jeffers, Awe and Nishat and remain determined to keep doing everything we can to get justice for Jamie and his family.

"We would urge anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to consider what the family are going through and pass that on to us."

