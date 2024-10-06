Appeal after 'targeted' seaside town stabbing

There may be an increased police presence in the town, Essex Police said [BBC]

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in a seaside town.

Essex Police said they were called to reports a man aged in his 20s had been found with stab wounds in Rayleigh Road in Leigh-on-Sea at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

It was reported the man had been chased by four men who had arrived in two vehicles, with one thought to be a red 4x4.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

The force said it believed the stabbing was a targeted attack but that there may be an increased police presence in the area.

Officers are asking anyone with information or footage to contact them.

