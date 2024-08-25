Appeal to turn renowned church into community hub

The Wesley Centre, one of Britain's oldest Methodist churches, is fundraising for £50,000 to help furnish the building [Supplied]

A campaign has been launched to help furnish a Methodist church as part of its transformation into a community and concert hub.

The Wesley Centre in Malton, which was built in 1811, is already undergoing a £2m restoration project, following threats the centre would have to permanently close after structural issues were discovered.

An appeal has now been launched for a further £50,000 to pay for bespoke handcrafted furniture to be made by a North Yorkshire firm.

Plans for the transformation of the building include a 600-seater classical concert hall and community cafe.

The building, which was designed by the renowned architect Reverend William Jenkins, is the fourth oldest of only 41 Grade II listed Methodist Church buildings left in Britain.

It was left under threat of closure in 2015 when major structural issues were discovered in the roof, leading to the building being put up for sale twice, although no buyers came forwards.

Following a consultation into the lack of community spaces in Malton, a plan was hatched to turn the centre into a space to benefit the wider community.

As well as a concert hall and cafe, the centre will also house the Malton Free Fridge Project, a food bank which supports 30,000 people every year.

It will also continue to run regular Sunday worship.

The fundraiser will pay for bespoke traditional furniture, including 250 chairs in the style of those used in cathedrals [Lorne Campbell Guzelian Media]

The restoration works so far, including roof repairs, have been funded by the Methodist Church of Great Britain, as well as government grants, personal donations and some loan finance.

The new fundraiser for £50,000 will pay for bespoke traditional furniture to furnish the building, commissioned from Thirsk's traditional furniture maker, Treske.

This will include 250 chairs in the style of those used in cathedrals and other places of worship as well as dark red leather kneelers and a communion table.

Paul Emberley, project lead for the Wesley Centre, said: “Eminent conservationists say this building is very special and is of national significance.

"But it was more than saving the building, it’s about community too."

The Malton Wesley Centre will fully reopen its restored large main space in November.

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links