Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith dissected why Donald Trump grew his support among Black voters, and they believe they found the answer: Trump represented how white people felt about Black people. The HBO comedian and ESPN star sat down together for Maher’s Club Random podcast, where they analyzed why Black people could vote for a man who repeatedly expressed racist language. Maher offered a suggestion, claiming that while Black voters knew Trump was racist, the language he uses wasn’t foreign to