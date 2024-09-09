Apple announces new iPhone 16: What to know about the new models, colors and release date

Apple announced its new device lineup Monday, unveiling the iPhone 16, details about new Airpods, Apple Watches, iOs features, and more.

Broadcast out of the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, the "It's Glowtime" event offered a glimpse into the newest iPhone's range of features, including on-device artificial intelligence, improved video and audio capabilities, new action buttons and an array of color options.

Looking to compare specs or rush to get that pre-order in? Here are the basics about the iPhone 16, including new models, major specs, colors and release dates.

Live updates: Apple 'Glowtime' event to see iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch releases

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

iPhone 16 uses a new, 30% faster A18 chip with 8GB of RAM to enable the support of Apple Intelligence, the brand's name for its AI software.

The 16 models are the same size as the 15 and 15 Plus, with the 16 measuring 6.1 inches long and the 16 Plus at 6.7 inches. The models boast an increased battery life and are made with improved aluminum and titan materials to prevent overheating.

A new physical Camera Control button, in addition to a new Action Button, is present on all models, enabling users to click or drag their fingers to pull up the camera, adjust visual settings and snap a photo. The 48-megapixel main camera with 12-megapixel 2X telephoto and additional ultra-wide camera enable users to take macro shots and spacial (3D) photos and videos.

The iPhone 16 is priced at $799 and the 16 Plus at $899.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be bigger than previous models, measuring 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. According to Apple, the new models, which use the A18 Pro Chip, will also have the "best battery life" iPhone has ever seen.

Along with the abovementioned features, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with three lenses, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5X telephoto tetraprism camera, and "cinematic" video recording at 4K resolution and 120fps.

The mic has also been improved to allow the capturing and separation of different audio tracks and background noise.

The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at $999 and the 16 Pro Max at $1,199.

New iPhone colors and features

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in colors teal, pink, ultramarine, white and black.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are available in black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium and desert titanium

iPhone 16 release date

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 are open Friday, Sept. 13.

The new models will be available in stores starting Sept. 20.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Desert titanium iPhone 16 at Apple Event: See colors, models, features