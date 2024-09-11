Apple Juice Recall Expands to 133,500 Cases Across 27 States Due to Arsenic Concerns

Some apple juice manufactured by Refreso Beverages US Inc. and sold in nine different retailers, including Walmart and Walgreens, were voluntarily recalled on Sept. 9

The FDA has expanded an apple juice recall over concerns of harmful arsenic levels.

133,500 cases of apple juice sold in 27 states, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, have been recalled. The products, sold under private-label names at nine different retailers including Aldi, BJ's and Walgreens, come from Refreso Beverages US Inc. manufacturer.

The expanded recall, issued on Monday, Sept. 9, follows one issued by the FDA on Aug. 26, which only included 10,000 cases of Great Value brand juice sold at Walmart, according to ABC 10.

A statement from Refresco’s website notes that the voluntary recall is out of “abundance of caution” because previously manufactured product from their supplier contained inorganic arsenic above the guidelines the FDA finalized last summer.

"At this time there are no reported incidents caused by these products," they said.

The recalled products include the following items in select states:

64-oz. plastic bottles of Nature's Nectar 100% Apple Juice from Aldi

64-oz. bottles of Nice! 100% Apple Juice from Walgreens

64-oz. bottles of Urban Meadow 100% Apple Juice from Key Food

96-oz. bottles of Wellsley Farms 100% Apple Juice from BJ’s Wholesale Club

64-oz. bottles of Clover Valley 100% Apple Juice from Dollar General

64-oz.bottles of Weis 100% Apple Juice from Weis

64-oz. bottles of Market Basket 100% Apple Juice from concentrate from Market Basket

64-oz. bottles of Solevita 100% Apple Juice from Lidl

6-packs of 8-oz. plastic bottles of Great Value 100% Juice Apple Juice from Walmart

96-oz. bottles of Great Value 100% Juice Apple Juice from Walmart

Customers are encouraged to check the list of the affected products with best by dates and UPC codes on the Refresco and FDA website. The specific states where they were sold is listed under the "Distribution Pattern" section.

The FDA updated its guidance for actionable levels of inorganic arsenic in apple juice in June 2023. Inorganic arsenic levels should be no more than 10 parts per billion in a beverage, per the standards. The parameters “reduce exposure to environmental contaminants from foods commonly consumed by babies and young children.”

In the guidelines, the FDA states that arsenic “may be present in food because it is in the environment where foods are grown, raised, or processed.” It can “occur naturally or may be present due to human activity” — and it is “not possible to entirely remove.”

Inorganic arsenic is a carcinogen and acute arsenic poisoning can lead to vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, per the World Health Organization (WHO). Long-term exposure can result in skin, lung and bladder cancer, developmental effects, diabetes, pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease.

