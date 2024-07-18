These Apple Products Are Still On Sale Even Though Amazon Prime Day Is Over

EDITED BY MICHELLE PRADO, COMMERCE CONTENT DIRECTOR Promotions listed were available when the article was published. Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

Amazon Prime Day is technically over but the deals are still going. Apple AirPods, iPads, and Macs were top-sellers during Prime Day, and good news for you - most of these products are still on sale right now. You can save up to 30% off top-rated products, including AirPods Max, the Apple Watch, MacBook, and more. So, now’s your chance to add them to your cart before they sell out (or worse, the deal ends!) Here are the top 10 deals on Apple products you can still shop.

If you’ve been eyeing the Apple AirPods Max for a while now, this is your sign to finally add them to your cart because they’re currently under $400! Reviewers say the sound quality is out of this world. And with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, you can use these headphones at home and while out and about, changing whether you want to hear what’s going on around you or be in your own little world. They also have up to 20 hours of battery life, easily pair to your phone, and memory foam ear cushions so you stay comfortable in them all day long.

No matter if you’re headed off to college or could just use a new laptop, it’s a great time to buy the Apple MacBook because it’s currently $300 off its original price. It features a 14.2 inch screen, 512GB storage space, up to 22 hours of battery life, and a choice between the M3 Pro Chip or M3 Max Chip. And if you already have a number of other Apple products, this one will blend seamlessly into your life.

High school and college students will love the iPad because the all-day battery life makes it a great option for note taking and research. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. You’ll be able to play games, stream videos and scroll social media easily.

And don’t forget to add in an Apple Pencil, if you want to turn your iPad into a notebook or drawing pad. It provides the sensitivity and precision that you get with writing or drawing by hand. It’s compatible with many iPad Pro and Air styles but does require an iPad with PadOS 17.1 or later.

Now’s the time to get these Apple AirPods Pro because they’re at their lowest price of the year. These dust, sweat and water resistant earbuds feature an H2 design that helps to cancel noise around you. And with three modes: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive audio, you can customize your listening experience to the environment around you. Plus, you get four pairs of silicone tips so you can customize them to fit you perfectly so they don’t fall out.

Or if you’re not quite ready to fully commit to the AirPod Pros, the 3rd generation AirPods are still a great pick (and a great price right now!) These are both sweat and water resistant, so you can take them on a run and not ruin them if it starts to pour out of nowhere. They also have up to 6 hours of listening time, and up to 30 hours total when using the charging case.

Adding an Apple Watch to your life is adding a little helpful computer to your wrist that’ll make your life smarter. Not only will it keep you on track with the time, but it also has super helpful apps that can track your workout, notify you if your heartbeat is irregular, make an emergency call with the press of a button, and so much more. And it’s still currently almost 30% off right now.

Or if you’re not ready for that big of a commitment, you can get the Apple Watch SE, which has many of the same features but at a more affordable price (and 32% off right now.) You’ll be able to stay connected, track your workouts, play your music, and more, all from your wrist. Plus, this watch is durable and waterproof, meaning you can even take it swimming.

If you always find yourself losing your things, or even just want to keep track of your checked luggage when you go on vacation, this pack of AirTags is a must have. They can play a sound to help you find your things, and you can also track their location from your phone. You can even put one on your pet if they’re always running away from home!

This Apple Magic keyboard can connect wireless to your mac, iPad, or even your iPhone. It has a super long battery life so it can go about a month (or more) between charges. You’ll be able to type away and get your work done in no time with this helpful device.

