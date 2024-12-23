Apple is reportedly developing a home-security product that could compete with Amazon and Google

Shubhangi Goel
Updated ·2 min read
Apple is reportedly developing a home-security product that could compete with Amazon and Google

  • Apple is said to be developing smart-home locks with face-recognition tech.

  • The move aligns with Apple's growing interest in the home-devices market.

  • Apple's device would compete with Google's Nest and Amazon's Ring in home security.

Apple is reportedly working on bringing its facial-recognition technology to home security.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the tech giant was developing a smart lock and doorbell that would allow a person to automatically open their home's door by scanning their face.

The report said that Apple's doorbell system could work with existing third-party locks or that the company could partner with one lock provider to sell a complete product. It said the technology was in early stages and could be released at the end of 2025 at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple did not respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

The smart lock adds to Apple's growing interest in home devices. Last month Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on an AI-powered wall-mounted tablet. The iPad-like device could be voice-operated, serve as an intercom, and control home appliances. Bloomberg also reported this year that the company was working on home robots.

Not all these developments may come to life. This year Apple scrapped its car project and stopped efforts to develop a subscription model for the iPhone.

The door device could give the company an opportunity to cross-sell home products and devices like the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

It could also allow the iPhone maker to compete with Google's Nest and Amazon's Ring. These devices have doorbells with a motion sensor that activates a camera and records a video of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a product could draw Apple into new debates about balancing users' privacy and working with law enforcement. Through emergency requests, police departments have received videos from Ring without the owner's consent.

Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook, are known for prioritizing user privacy. In 2016, Cook refused to cooperate with the US government to unlock an iPhone used by the gunman in a mass shooting and attempted bombing in San Bernardino, California.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Apple might be working on a smart doorbell

    There’s been a lot of reporting in recent months around Apple’s efforts to expand its footprint in customers’ homes with in-development products like a wall-mounted smart home hub. According to a new report in Bloomberg, that strategy could also include a smart doorbell. This doorbell would use Apple’s Face ID technology to scan people’s faces as they approach the door, then connect wirelessly to a dead bolt that will automatically unlock for residents of the home.

  • Get Lost With New ‘The Wild Robot’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette | Video

    The Chris Sanders film is in theaters and on PVOD The post Get Lost With New ‘The Wild Robot’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Apple Enters Smart Home Market with Face ID-Enabled Doorbell and Lock System

    Innovative Smart Doorbell to Compete with Amazon Ring and Google Nest by Late 2025

  • Exclusive-Microsoft works to add non-OpenAI models into 365 Copilot products, sources say

    Microsoft has been working on adding internal and third-party artificial intelligence models to power its flagship AI product Microsoft 365 Copilot, in a bid to diversify from the current underlying technology from OpenAI and reduce costs, sources familiar with the effort told Reuters. It is the latest effort by Microsoft, which is a major backer of OpenAI, to lessen its dependence on the AI startup - a departure from recent years when Microsoft touted its early access to OpenAI's models. When Microsoft announced 365 Copilot in March 2023, a major selling point was that it used OpenAI's GPT-4 model.

  • Many Americans have come to rely on Chinese-made drones. Now lawmakers want to ban them

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Hedrick, a North Carolina farmer, flies drones to spray fertilizers on his corn, soybean and wheat fields at a fraction of what it would cost him to use a conventional ground spreader.

  • Former Huawei 'Genius Youth' recruit says new venture can now mass produce humanoid robots

    A two-year-old start-up founded by a former Huawei Technologies' recruit said it has started mass production of its humanoid robots, raising the bar in a fierce competition among Chinese firms to produce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machines. Shanghai-based Agibot has started producing its general-purpose robot for commercial use, and has manufactured 962 units as of December 15, the company said in a recent video. Agibot has crossed a major start-up hurdle after spending two years bring

  • Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) One of the Best Edge Computing Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts?

    We recently published a list of 12 Best Edge Computing Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stands against other best edge computing stocks to invest in according to analysts. Tech stocks have definitely grabbed the spotlight in the […]

  • Apple’s next AirPods Pro could offer heart rate and temperature monitoring

    According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on more health and AI-focused features for future AirPods.

  • Apple approaches $4 trillion valuation as investors bet on AI momentum

    (Reuters) -Apple is closing in on a historic $4 trillion stock market valuation, powered by investors cheering progress in the company's long-awaited AI enhancements to rejuvenate sluggish iPhone sales. The company has pulled ahead of Nvidia and Microsoft in the race to the monumental milestone, thanks to an about 16% jump in shares since early November that has added about $500 billion to its market capitalization. The latest rally in Apple shares reflects "investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and an expectation that it will result in a supercycle of iPhone upgrades," said Tom Forte, an analyst at Maxim Group, who has a "hold" rating.

  • China's foldable smartphone shipment growth slows amid global dip in demand

    China's foldable smartphone shipments are seeing growth slow this year, according to Counterpoint Research, even as the country is poised to account for more than 50 per cent of the handset segment's 2024 global shipments. Foldable handset shipments in China, the world's largest smartphone market, are expected to reach 9.1 million units this year, up 2 per cent from 2023, according to Counterpoint's latest market report published on Friday. That is in stark contrast with the triple-digit annual

  • Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) the Best Edge Computing Stock to Invest in According to Analysts?

    We recently published a list of 12 Best Edge Computing Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stands against other best edge computing stocks to invest in according to analysts. Tech stocks have definitely grabbed the spotlight in the tech […]

  • Is Intel Corporation (INTC) the Best Edge Computing Stock to Invest in According to Analysts?

    We recently published a list of 12 Best Edge Computing Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against other best edge computing stocks to invest in according to analysts. Tech stocks have definitely grabbed the spotlight in the tech […]

  • California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family's 'World Is Shattered'

    Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back

    For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. Among the committee findings were that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House of Representatives last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general.

  • Who Is Elin Nordegren's Boyfriend Jordan Cameron? All About the Former NFL Player She's Dating After Tiger Woods Split

    Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron

  • Sydney Sweeney's floral bikini is the perfect hit of winter sun

    The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more

  • Trump transition team plans immediate WHO withdrawal, expert says

    Members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team are laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization on the first day of his second term, according to a health law expert familiar with the discussions. "I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • It Seems Like Everyone In The World Has A Persistent Cough Right Now: Here's What Experts Are Saying About This Symptom

    It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.