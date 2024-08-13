Apple TV app - Top Movies

The Canadian Press

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Despicable Me 4

2. A Quiet Place: Day One

3. The Fall Guy (2024)

4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

5. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

6. Civil War

7. The Twisters

8. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

9. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

10. IF (Imaginary Friends)

The Associated Press

