Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
5. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
6. Civil War
7. The Twisters
9. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
"All is not what it seems," a set source tells PEOPLE. "There is much more to this story."
George Clooney participated in a joint cover story for GQ magazine along with his longtime friend and co-star Brad Pitt ahead of the release of their new film “Wolfs,” and he got quite candid when discussing the state of movie stars in Hollywood. Clooney playfully fired back at Quentin Tarantino, who directed Pitt to an …
"Deadpool & Wolverine" put Marvel Studios back on top after making over a $1 billion. Here are the upcoming movies on Marvel's roster.
The couple walked the red carpet with three of their four children in honor of the Netflix film
News that Phoenix had dropped out of the Todd Haynes-directed movie emerged Friday, just days before the film was supposed to start shooting.
"Honestly, can I just tell you: Thank you. Thank you for changing it," her cohost Ross Mathews said.
"To do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege," the actress captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 10
Alien vs. Predator turns 20 years old this month, but it also got in the way of a very special team-up between Ridley Scott and James Cameron.
"I had snot pouring, full snot. [I was] really trying to hold it in as much as possible," says Lively
[Adjusts tinfoil hat]
Comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney made it clear he has “zero to do” with the new movie Saturday Night this week on Late Night With Seth Meyers. But that didn’t stop him from brutally mocking the very existence of director Jason Reitman’s upcoming film that tells the story of the iconic sketch show’s first night on the air.“There’s a lot of really interesting moments,” he told Meyers on Late Night about the film—and even though he hasn’t seen the movie (“I saw the traile
The actress said Cameron had created ‘some of the most critically-acclaimed, culturally-loved films’ of her lifetime.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have set the rumour mill into overdrive with rumours of a feud amid promo for 'It Ends With Us'.
"What kind of Intimacy Coordinator says hello each morning by hurling her leathery, 32-inch tongue into your throat?" Reynolds wrote
Lopez shared a clip of herself and Williams in the 1996 movie 'Jack' to honor the 10th anniversary of his death
This weekend, the jaw-dropping commercial triumph of “It Ends with Us,” a romantic soap opera with dark undercurrents starring Blake Lively (it’s just about the only hit film this summer that isn’t an escapist fantasy), ought to give the entire movie industry pause. It should tell the industry that it needs to be making different …
A new teaser for "The Monkey," a film inspired by the Stephen King story, features a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date.
Physical media has had a resurgence in recent years, helped by the curating and marketing of 4K heritage titles in attractive packaging for a keen, if niche, market of collectors. That was the consensus of the Heritage Roundtable discussion held as part of the Locarno Pro section of the Locarno Film Festival. Having seen a drastic …
The closing of the Hollywood Studios attraction, Jim Henson's final performance, was nearly announced at D23 before a last-minute change, TheWrap learns The post As Disney Tips Shuttering Muppet*Vision 3D, Fans Decry ‘Devastating’ Move | Exclusive appeared first on TheWrap.
Marvel is a small world after all!