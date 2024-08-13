Apple TV app - Top Movies

The Daily Beast

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney made it clear he has “zero to do” with the new movie Saturday Night this week on Late Night With Seth Meyers. But that didn’t stop him from brutally mocking the very existence of director Jason Reitman’s upcoming film that tells the story of the iconic sketch show’s first night on the air.“There’s a lot of really interesting moments,” he told Meyers on Late Night about the film—and even though he hasn’t seen the movie (“I saw the traile