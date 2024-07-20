Apple TV+ 'Omnivore': How Anthony Bourdain inspired new show that is the 'Planet Earth' for food

Chef and co-owner of famed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, René Redzepi, brings David Attenborough-inspired narration to a new Apple TV+ series Omnivore. The show, co-created with Emmy award-winning writer and producer Matt Goulding, brings us around the world to meet the people behind some of our favourite and most consumed ingredients, including coffee, rice and salt.

Bringing a fresh take to the food and travel docuseries genre, the beginning stages of Omnivore, and Redzepi and Goulding's work together, has a more somber beginning. It all came together shortly after the death of culinary and TV legend Anthony Bourdain, who worked with Goulding's Roads & Kingdoms media company.

"About four and a half, five years ago, Matt's sitting at the restaurant ... and it was a tough time," Redzepi shared with Yahoo Canada. "Matt was of course running Roads & Kingdoms, and Anthony Bourdain was a part of that, and they had these big plans. And then the passing of Anthony, he was just in a strange place. ... We all were, but Matt more than others."

"We sat while he ate and we talked the whole night. And we had been playing around with this idea of making this show, a food show inspired by the great nature docs, like David Attenborough. A show that would have the same scope like Planet Earth, but for food. A few months later we just connected again and we very, very quickly decided that we were going to do this together, and so we became co-creators of the show."

Leaning more into the Planet Earth type of storytelling, rather than Bourdain's famed food shows like Parts Unknown, Redzepi was also clear that he didn't want the series to be about his personal journey.

"Bourdain had done that, he did it beautifully and those shows are still out there, and they're great. But [Redzepi] wanted this to be a bigger story," Goulding said. "We wanted this to be ... our story, all of ours, as people who eat and enjoy food, and survive around these fundamental ingredients."

"Also to think, in the wake of Bourdain's passing, what's the next frontier in food storytelling? He kind of opened up these new doors, these new corridors creatively for all of us, and where else can we go? And that meant, what if we don't have talking heads? What if we don't have a host? What if we have the big, brilliant scope of Planet Earth, but the small intimate details of a chef's table, but with the stories of the individuals, the hundreds of individuals in the case of these eight episodes, who are out there feeding the world."

René Redzepi and the team at Noma in “Omnivore,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

'People really don't know where food comes from'

Finding that "next frontier" is exactly what Omnivore does. There's a real intimacy with everyone we meet in the eight episodes, each one focused on a different ingredient. Narrated by Redzepi, he provides a poetic guiding light through towns in various countries, including Serbia, Spain, Peru, India, Rwanda and the U.S.

Omnivore shows us a number of different obstacles to how these foundational ingredients are grown, produced and distributed, including but not limited to climate change, rising costs and younger generations struggling to see value in continuing this work.

"It's very complex. People that work for quality, for diversity, for seasonality, they will have to charge more, and unfortunately that's not for everyone," Redzepi said. "But even for people who can afford it, they often opt out, just because we think we're somehow perhaps being cheated. 'Why is this more?'"

"This ultimately comes down to the fact that people really don't know where food comes from. Why there's a difference. Who are the people behind it. What are you choosing. What are you tapping into, what sort of system are you choosing to be part of when you go grocery shopping. I feel like we're doing with Omnivore something that actually can help people understand a bit more that these people and these systems are rapidly disappearing. And if you are 25 years old, or 24 years old, and you're looking at a life of toil with no real vacation, no real financial reward in sight, you have to be obsessed with what you're doing. ... You want to have meaning in your work, but you also want to have balance and so on. That will be hard for a lot of people who take over a farm."

Peppers from Donja Lokošnica, Serbia, featured in “Omnivore,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Goulding added that it comes down to the "valuation of food," which can be seen in the first episode of the series with a Serbian paprika farming family, where it's difficult to keep younger generations interested in agriculture.

"If we as a society have the same kind of value for food that we did back when food was simply about survival, or it was harder to find food, you couldn't go down to the corner and find thousands of calories for a few dollars in your pocket, we can re-instil that value, that sense of wonder and that sense of importance of why people who feed the world are doing the most important and noble of jobs," Goulding said.

"[One of the] main objectives of Omnivore is to instil wonder in the viewer. Look at how big this world is, look how hard it is to feed, look at this extraordinary sense of collaboration and innovation that humans bring to the table."

'Every time that we eat we're voting for a version of the world that we want to live in'

Throughout Omnivore there are also questions about industrialization, balancing the need to scale up operations to meet the demands around the world, while maintaining some of these agricultural traditions.

"It's not like a manifest at all against industrialized food, because ... we do need it, but on the other hand, nobody can argue that there isn't problems with this," Redzepi stressed. "We are rapidly depleting our resources. Most of it comes from how we grow our food and so we need to be wiser about how we do it."

"No TV show is going to, in that sense, change the world. We need to create nationwide, continent-wide policy changes for this to really make a difference. But the truth is sometimes that's the difference between a disastrous situation and a fruitful, hopeful, new way, is some pieces of paper being signed, and then suddenly things change in a decade. I feel very hopeful about that. Actually, I feel hopeful about most things after having done Omnivore. ... At the end of the day, everybody wants the same, which is to prosper and be happy, and your family and friends around you to do well and be safe. And I'm quite hopeful about it. I really am."

A dish made with pork featured in “Omnivore,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

If you're starting to think that Omnivore is a series that sets out to preach to its audience exactly how to eat, that's not the case at all. It's more so about posing questions related to the food we consume, how we get it, how to sustain it, and then providing that context that can allow you to be a more informed consumer. Additionally, it's just a brilliant gorgeous journey around the world, with a mix of comedic and heartfelt moments for robust storytelling.

"Change is always much more meaningful when you come to it on your own in a certain way, rather than being spoon fed it," Goulding said.

"That said, one of the consistent messages of the series is we are voters, essentially. Every time that we eat we're voting for a version of the world that we want to live in. And that doesn't mean that every single food choice you make tomorrow when you go to the supermarket is going to be informed by that. But that means that when you buy your coffee, if you decide to pay a little bit more for specialty coffee rather than commodity coffee after you watch what happened in Rwanda in our coffee episode, that's a huge win."