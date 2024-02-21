The best sci-fi shows to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has proven itself as a great source of original sci-fi shows. (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ has been steadily growing its platform with new shows of every genre since it debuted in 2019, and what the streamer has done especially well is specialising in exciting, original science fiction shows.

The platform is adding to this genre once more with the launch of Constellation, a sci-fi drama starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. Also a psychological thriller, the series follows Rapace's astronaut Jo who returns to Earth after a disaster during her mission only to discover parts of her life are missing.

While viewers might be keen to dive right into Constellation, they might also be curious what other sci-fi shows there are to enjoy on Apple TV+.

Luckily for them, there are plenty of programmes that fans of the genre would be well worth their time. Here is everything you need to know.

Foundation

Isaac Asimov is one of the most prolific writers in science fiction, and Apple TV+ has adapted one of his best loved works for the small screen: Foundation.

Jared Harris and Lee Pace lead a huge cast who bring Asimov's epic narrative of the rise and fall of empires in space to life. There's political intrigue, rebel uprisings, and awe-inspiring action in space, and the show has an elaborate plot that spans generations that makes Asimov's story relatable while also keeping viewers hooked.

With two seasons already released and a third on the way, this is the perfect chance for subscribers to get stuck in before new episodes come out.

Silo

Rebecca Ferguson stars in Silo, a sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian world where a community lives in a giant silo underground. The series, like Foundation, has an impressive cast that includes David Oyelowo, Common, and Rashida Jones amongst others.

Full of twists and turns, the series is exciting because of the way it shifts between genres to bring something original to the screen. With intricate world-building, Silo is sure to be a hit for viewers who enjoy elaborate storytelling. The good news is the show has been renewed for a second season.

Severance

One of Apple TV+'s biggest shows is arguably Severance. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, the series is set within the walls of Lumon Industries and charts the exploits of the employees who are "severed" in two people, those in work and those outside.

A mind-boggling thriller, the series is beloved for a reason — it's intense, unpredictable, and guaranteed to keep viewers guessing from start to finish. Season two is currently in production.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind is one of Apple TV+'s longest running shows as it began airing in 2019, shortly after the streamer debuted. Joel Kinnaman leads the cast in this story, which imagines an alternate universe where Russia won the space race by landing on the moon first.

Four seasons have been released so far, and each season is set in a different decade as it explores the impact of this alternate version of events. If you're looking for a captivating, well-established series then you could do no better than For All Mankind.

Dr Brain

K-drama's are becoming increasingly popular choices for cinephiles, and they would do well to pick Dr Brain on Apple TV+. The series stars the late Lee Sun-kyun as a brain scientist who tries to solve what happened to his family by diving into the memories of those who died during the incident, through an experiment known as "brain syncs".

Told over six episodes, the show brings to mind classic sci-fi hits like Memento thanks to its emphasis on memory and unreliable narrators. It is an intense drama that will surely surprise viewers with each episode.

Invasion

For a series with more of a global feel to it viewers can turn to Invasion, which is set in a future where aliens land on Earth and threaten humanity's existence and explores what happens in countries around the world as a result. Fans of Jurassic Park will be delighted to see Sam Neill in the show's first episode, but it largely centres around other characters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Godzilla is, quite rightly, a titan of the sci-fi genre, and Apple TV+ has added to the iconic Japanese franchise with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show stars father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell who play the same character in different periods, and it follows half-siblings as they try to learn what happened to their father who went missing following Godzilla's attack in 2012.

Full of terrifying monsters and a talented cast, the series is sure to be a hit with fans of the Godzilla films.

Constellation launched with its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 21 February, and episodes will continue to air weekly.