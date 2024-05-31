What to watch on Apple TV+ in June 2024 from Presumed Innocent to Fancy Dance

Sign up to Apple TV

Apple TV+ continues to bring prestige drama to its subscribers, and June will be no exception with intriguing new series and critically-acclaimed films landing on the platform.

The streamer is kicking off the month with a new drama from Jake Gyllenhaal, while June will also mark the release of a new series from Eva Longoria and the latest film from Lily Gladstone. Here is everything that you need to know about what is coming out in June on Apple TV+.

Presumed Innocent | 12 June

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Presumed Innocent. (Apple TV+)

Gyllenhaal stars in Presumed Innocent, a new eight-part limited series based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The drama follows Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), a chief deputy prosecutor who is accused of committing a brutal murder and must prove his innocence.

Streaming in June

The series also stars an A-list cast alongside Gyllenhaal including Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Fancy Dance | 28 June

Lily Gladstone stars as a woman searching for her missing sister in Fancy Dance. (Apple TV+)

Following her Oscar-nominated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone stars in Fancy Dance as Jax, whose sister has gone missing. Raising her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), Jax is determined to figure out what happened to her sister at all costs even if it means she could lose custody of Roki in the process.

Land of Women | 26 June

Eva Longoria stars in Land of Women. (Apple TV+)

Eva Longoria leads the cast of a new drama as Gala, a woman whose husband implicates the family in financial troubles and she is forced to flee New York City with her family.

Alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter, the three women try to find new purpose in their lives as they try to build things from the ground up in their new home in Spain — in the village that Gala's mother vowed never to return to. Longoria is joined in the cast by Carmen Maura and Victoria Bazúa.

Bread and Roses | 21 June

Jennifer Lawrence acts as producer for this thought-provoking documentary about the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021, and the devastating impact it had on women’s rights in the region. The film follows the story of three women as they try to regain their autonomy in that environment.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in June 2024:

12 June

Presumed Innocence

14 June

Camp Snoopy

21 June

Bread & Roses

26 June

Land of Women

28 June

Fancy Dance