Apple TV+ 'Vietnam: The War That Changed America': Raw, honest docuseries on Vietnam War puts humanity first

"Our approach was to make something that really focused on the human experience of the war," producer Caroline Marsden said

While there a several different films and tv shows set around the Vietnam War, the 72 Films docuseries Vietnam: The War That Changed America on Apple TV+ uses archival footage and first-person voices to tell a story about the war that prioritizes friendship, humanity and raw emotion. Narrated by Ethan Hawke and directed by Rob Coldstream, producer Caroline Marsden stressed that the approach was to make a docuseries that focused on "the human experience of the war."

"There's tons of Vietnam documentaries and feature films, and there's lots of stuff out there about it," Marsden told Yahoo Canada. "Our approach was to make something that really focused on the human experience of the war."

Over the course of six episodes the series expertly blends immersive archival footage with the voices of individuals impacted by the Vietnam War. More than 2.7 million Americans served, with more than 58,000 dying in the conflict, in addition to no less than three million Vietnamese people.

'One of the great privileges of my career'

Marsden explained that they went through 1,100 hours of archive footage and were identifying people in that footage they could possibly speak to, and bring together in incredibly moving reunions. She equated it to "detective work."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have long conversations with people about their experiences and then we ask them about their relationships. 'So who did you leave behind? Who are your best friends out there?'" Marsden shared.

"What we want to do is find the kind of stories that could be in feature films, that you can't believe they're real. ... The goal is to really put you there, so that you understand history in a kind of visceral way. It's not a traditional documentary method, which is having a historian tell you dates and explaining all that stuff, and absolutely there's a place for that, but our telling of it is really through first-hand experience."

For the reunions specifically, Marsden shared that she was "unprepared" for how emotional it would be to see.

"Sometimes if cameras present while someone's reuniting, ... people are too distracted, but I think it was so overwhelming for them to see each other that all of that stuff went away, and it was so genuine in there. It was incredibly moving," she said.

"These people are in their 70s and 80s, and so making that happen was one of the great privileges of my career."

Malik Edwards, a member of U.S. Marine Corps who later left the war to join the Black Panther Party, in “Vietnam: The War That Changed America,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

'They don’t teach you how to think when you’ve killed somebody'

Participates in Vietnam: The War That Changed America are all particularly open and honest about their experiences, including talking about losing friends and family, and the emotional and mental toll of participating in a war.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The army teaches you how to kill, but they don’t teach you how to think when you’ve killed somebody," John Bagwell, who was a radio DJ he thought he couldn't see any conflict, says in Episode 2 of the docuseries. "And this great grief came over me that I have shot somebody, and I didn't really know how to react to that."

The film also looks at the interwoven experience of the Vietnam War and the civil right movement, particularly through Malik Edwards, an African American man who fought as a Marine in the 9th Regiment and joined the Black Panthers when he returned home from Vietnam.

"Now I’m the Vietnamese. We’re the other guys. We’re the outlaws. We’re the enemy," Edwards says in the docuseries.

FILE - South Vietnamese National Police Chief Brig Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan executes a suspected Viet Cong officer with a single pistol shot in the head in Saigon, Vietnam, Feb. 1, 1968. The image won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for spot news photography. Hal Buell, who led The Associated Press' photo operations from the darkroom era into the age of digital photography over a four-decade career with the news organization that included 12 Pulitzer Prizes and some of the defining images of the Vietnam War, has died. He was 92. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams, File)

There's also Huan Nguyen, whose father was in the South Vietnamese military, and his entire family was massacred by communists. As the docuseries shows, it's believed that the Viet Cong soldier shown being shot in the famous 1968 Saigon Execution photo by Associated Press photojournalist Eddie Adams was the person who killed Nguyen's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The most important thing to for us as filmmakers is that we do justice to it," Marsden stressed. "It is still really raw for people, 50 years later, and I think even as people get older, there's a distance that you can have that allows you to reflect in a way that you know they might have parked something throughout the middle of their lives."

"Because we were making this for two years, we were having constant conversations with people about what they feel comfortable with."

Marsden shared that they received feedback participants identifying the amount of care put into this project and creating a positive space to be so open and vulnerable, making this a particularly unique perspective on a heavily discussed and debated time in history.