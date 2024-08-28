Applications open now for historic places recognition
The 26-year-old Greek did not make a Grand Slam semifinal this season for the first time since 2018.
NEW YORK — Four Canadians spent a New York minute at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, including two seeded players.
NEW YORK (AP) — Does American tennis have a pickleball problem?
NEW YORK (AP) — Danielle Collins was in no mood to stick around for a celebration.
The former champion fought back tears after her first-round defeat at the hands of Sofia Kenin.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem never heard the unmistakable sounds of the New York crowd when he won the U.S. Open for his lone Grand Slam title.
World number one Iga Swiatek is made to work hard to beat lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the US Open first round.
NEW YORK (AP) — A year ago, still on maternity leave and still unsure when she would play elite tennis again, Naomi Osaka visited the U.S. Open to appear with Michael Phelps for a discussion about mental health. While at the site, she sat in the stands to watch one of Coco Gauff's matches.
Naomi Osaka is playing tennis not because she needs to, but because she loves to. That is far more important than her results at this US Open.
Coco Gauff kicked off the defense of her US Open crown with a dominant 6-2 6-0 win over Varvara Gracheva, needing just one hour and six minutes to reach the second round.
Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from California, became the youngest American to win a women's main-draw match at the U.S. Open since 2000, eliminating 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-3 on Monday. “Surprised, but not surprised,” Jovic said about the result against someone who's been ranked in the top 20. “I just had a plan about what I was going to do before we started, and there weren't that many needs for crazy adjustments, because it was going well,” Jovic said.
Djokovic’s US Open title defense got off to a solid start Monday night, defeating qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedvěd went public with their romance in 2021
Dominic Thiem's Grand Slam career comes to an end in the US Open first round as the former New York champion loses to Ben Shelton.
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine if fans at a Major League Baseball game were told they needed to wait until the end of an inning to go grab a beer and a hot dog. Or if folks at an NFL or NBA game weren’t supposed to head to the restroom until after a quarter finished. Would never happen, right?
NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the U.S. Open after a stunning first-round collapse.
Madison Keys' parents have supported her tennis dreams
New York Fashion Week isn’t until next week, but that didn’t stop Naomi Osaka from turning the court into a runway. CNN Sport’s Coy Wire recaps her first round win at the U.S. Open.
The defending champion is also tied with Roger Federer for the most wins at Flushing Meadows.
Coming to Flushing Meadows off a series of early exits at other events, Gauff already was down 1-0 to Varvara Gracheva, having dropped the match's initial game at love by making four groundstroke errors. What followed was a tough, tight game, featuring 14 points across eight minutes and three break chances for Gracheva. The important part, of course, was that Gauff saved all of those break points, claimed that game, and suddenly was in complete control on the way to a 6-2, 6-0 victory that not only put the 20-year-old American in the second round but also told her — and everyone else — that her game is in better shape than it appeared lately.