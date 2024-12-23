Applications open for Pinellas County Hurricane Home Repair program
As families continue to recover from back-to-back storms, Pinellas County is rolling out applications for its Hurricane Home Repair program.
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
West coast states are spending millions to protect their inland waterways from invasive crabs. In some places, otters are just eating them.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday. An Alberta clipper moving across Ontario will be bringing a final hit of snow before Christmas. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and impacts of this system.
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Between five and 15 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate between Monday morning and evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The snow wi
TORONTO — A white Christmas is forecasted for parts of Ontario as winter weather and snowfall sweeps across the province Monday.
Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.
Residents argue the project will disproportionately impact majority-Black and -Hispanic communities in the Miami-Dade area.
A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.
A snowy system moves into The Maritimes on Tuesday, pretty much guaranteeing a white Christmas for most. Bay of Fundy shores could see the heaviest pockets of snowfall, easing early Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Laura Power has all your details.
One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s
What time is it in Atlin, B.C.? It might depend on who you ask.There is no consensus in the community on which time zone to follow. Some favour Pacific time, like the rest of B.C., while others go by Yukon time, like their neighbours to the North.Altin, a small unincorporated town of about 400 people, is tucked away among the mountains in the very north of British Columbia. It's only accessible by one road, through the Yukon. The drive from Atlin to Whitehorse is around 175 kilometres.Across the
Environment Canada is warning about a procession of storms that are expected to bring powerful winds and heavy rain to British Columbia's coast over Christmas.
Powerful Mediterranean storms which devastated Valencia have had another consequence: transporting plastic pollution to the sea. It's estimated thousands of tonnes of plastic waste from agriculture are dumped illegally in the dry riverbeds of Almería province in Spain every year. As climate change makes these storms, or DANAs, more frequent and more powerful, this means more plastic is winding up in the Mediterranean. (AP video by Serge Cartwright)
Pay close attention to the colour of ice before you step out onto it!