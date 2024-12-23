Applications open for Pinellas County Hurricane Home Repair program

CBC

What time is it in Atlin, B.C.? It might depend on who you ask.There is no consensus in the community on which time zone to follow. Some favour Pacific time, like the rest of B.C., while others go by Yukon time, like their neighbours to the North.Altin, a small unincorporated town of about 400 people, is tucked away among the mountains in the very north of British Columbia. It's only accessible by one road, through the Yukon. The drive from Atlin to Whitehorse is around 175 kilometres.Across the