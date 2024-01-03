How to apply for 15 hours of free childcare as Government extends scheme

(Alamy / UK)

In order to save thousands of parents from having to choose between a career and a family, the free Government-funded childcare programme is being expanded.

For children aged three to four, parents who work and make the equivalent of 16 hours a week at the National Minimum Wage and less than £100,000 in adjusted net income annually are currently eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week.

The programme is being extended to allow working parents who qualify to receive more free daycare for younger children. This will be implemented gradually from April 2024.

Here's everything we know about the free childcare.

How to apply for free childcare

On January 2, 2024, applications for this initial phase of the rollout became available. Every three months, parents will be contacted to confirm they are still eligible for the help.

Parents can apply via Childcare Choices. You’ll need your Government Gateway user ID to log in.

Up to 15 hours of free childcare will be available for eligible working families in England with a child between nine and 23 months old, from September 2024. Working parents with children under five will be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week as of September 2025.

In the upcoming months, applications for these offers will be accessible.

Who is eligible for free childcare?

Eligible workers are working parents whose annual adjusted net income is less than £100,000 but greater than £8,670 annually.

The regulations apply to both parents in a couple, meaning that each must make at least £8,670 and neither can make more than £100,000 in income.

The Government is investing more than £400 million in 2024–25 to raise the hourly rates paid to local authorities to guarantee there are enough spaces available.

What free childcare is currently available for 3- to 4-year-olds?

For 38 weeks of the year, up to 30 hours, of early education is available for three- to four-year-olds.

Up to 1,140 hours can be claimed for, however you see fit, with one or more daycare centres.

Some providers let you use fewer hours per week by allowing you to "stretch" the hours over 52 weeks.