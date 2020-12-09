Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

WASHINGTON — The appointment on Wednesday of a new director of Voice of America has raised new concerns about the direction of the government’s flagship international broadcaster as President Donald Trump’s term winds down.

The announcement that Trump’s handpicked head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has replaced the VOA chief with Robert Reilly, a conservative critic of its programming, has caused alarm among staffers and in Congress.

Although USAGM chief Michael Pack had the right to replace VOA’S temporary leader with his own choice, agency personnel and congressional staffers said the timing, less than two months before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, was suspicious. They fear that Pack is trying to box Biden in by appointing loyalists he will have difficulty removing.

Biden and his team have pledged a full review of Pack’s actions and could replace him shortly after inauguration. Democrats and some Republicans have accused Pack of trying to turn VOA and its sister networks into pro-Trump propaganda outlets and he is under a court order not to terminate employees that he has suspended since taking over the operation in June.

Pack announced Wednesday he had chosen Reilly, a former U.S. diplomat, to replace Elez Biberaj, a 40-year veteran of the service who had been serving as its acting director since the previous leadership resigned in protest when Pack took office. Biberaj has not been fired and will return to his previous role as VOA's director for Eurasia.

Reilly “has dedicated his career to – and, indeed, succeeded in – promoting the national interest and advancing U.S. foreign policy," Pack said in a statement. "His respect for and profound knowledge of the legacy and traditions of VOA combined with a clear understanding of the network’s charter will ensure that America’s exceptional experience is shared effectively with the world.”

However, Reilly's views on the nature of U.S. government-funded international broadcasting, as well as previous comments about the gay and lesbian community, have drawn criticism from public diplomacy experts. In his writings, Reilly has suggested that VOA focus more on promoting U.S. policies and less on providing independent news to global audiences as required by the agency's charter.

“Michael Pack should be packing up his office, not packing the leadership of U.S. broadcasting entities with right-wing ideologues and bigots,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The idea that he’s been given the reins of an institution with the history and legacy of VOA is a disgrace and an embarrassment,” said Engel, who lost his bid for reelection and will be leaving Congress in January. “VOA journalists shouldn’t have to endure the reputational harm of having to work for someone with views so backward and out of step with American values.”

Pack, a conservative filmmaker, Trump ally and onetime associate of former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, has made no secret of his intent to shake up the agency since he became CEO of USAGM after a long confirmation battle in the Senate that finally ended after Trump and his allies launched a series of attacks on VOA and demanded new leadership.

Pack has removed numerous senior officials from their posts, including a handful of senior executives, but was barred last month by a federal judge from firing them. Last week, congressional aides expressed concerns that Pack was trying to terminate those officials in violation of the court order, although no action appears to have been taken.

USAGM declined to comment on those possible moves, which, according to staffers and congressional aides, have been discussed internally before new regulations limiting Pack's powers as chief executive officer take effect with the expected passage of a defence spending bill that includes provisions related to VOA and its affiliates.

The court order stems from a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in October by five USAGM executives who had been fired or suspended. They accused Pack and his senior advisers of violating the “statutory firewall” intended to protect the news organizations from political interference.

After the suit was filed, Pack announced that he had rescinded the “firewall rule” issued by USAGM's predecessor, the Broadcasting Board of Governors.

VOA was founded during World War II and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Council fights for wetlands protection

    Highlands East council joined the chorus of voices calling for the province to halt its plans to significantly change conservation authorities. Council passed a resolution Dec. 1 asking the province to repeal the section in the upcoming Budget Measures Act (Bill 229) which governs the changes. If passed, it would allow the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks to make permitting and appeals decisions and add more layers to the appeals process. The Highlands East resolution – which the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority (CVCA) is providing to all its member municipalities – said the changes hinder the Conservation Authority’s role in regulating development and creating more “red tape” and costs for authorities. “It allows the province to go against recommendations that the conservation authority makes regarding development,” said Coun. Suzanne Partridge, who serves on the CVCA board on behalf of the municipality. “Could have serious implications on our wetlands and increase flooding potential throughout the province.” The Highlander reached the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment but did not receive a response before press time. The changes are receiving criticism from conservation authorities across the province. CVCA general manager, Tim Pidduck, said authorities are already willing to work with developers. He added since 2017 when the CVCA started keeping track, they have only had eight board hearings and one denial amongst 917 processed permits. “We’re not here to get in the way of development, but we just want to make sure it’s the right development in the right location,” he said. Pidduck said the changes also complicate the process by adding more and different avenues of appeal, versus the more linear process that exists now. The province consulted with authorities and the public for the past year and a half about changes. Pidduck said it was a good opportunity to address concerns – such as the inherent funding inequities with rural residents paying more per person for their authorities. But he added it feels as though the province ignored a lot of the consultation, based on the changes. “It’s almost like we never participated, or the province and ministry staff weren’t particularly listening,” Pidduck said. Highlands East’s resolution asks the province to continue to work with authorities to find “workable solutions to reduce red tape and create conditions for growth.” “Come to a good compromise or conclusion on how to proceed,” Partridge said. “It’s just the one section that has really, serious long-term implications to all our municipalities.”Joseph Quigley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Highlander

  • 50 people won a Massachusetts lottery game, most on record

    BOSTON — Fifty people won the Massachusetts lottery game Mass Cash on Sunday, a record according to the state lottery agency. For a dollar, players choose five numbers between 1 and 35 and mark the choice on a slip. WCVB-TV reported on Monday that 50 people chose the winning combination of numbers. The largest previous number of people to win at once was 34, Massachusetts State Lottery official Christian Teja told the broadcaster. In this case, he said, the winning numbers all appeared in a column on the betting slip, which may account for why there were so many winners. Usually, the jackpot for the game is $100,000. But when total prizes exceed a certain percentage of sales, the state agency uses a formula to determine the prize amounts, according to its website. The people who matched all five numbers on Sunday will take home more than $48,000. Winners bought tickets from across the state, including in Barnstable on Cape Cod, Easthampton, Ludlow and Lawrence. Five people bought winning tickets in the Boston neighbourhood of Jamaica Plain. The Associated Press

  • Toronto Raptors Bring Lucky Toonie To Tampa

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri placed the $2 coin underneath the floorboards of the court the team with practice on for the 2020/2021 season.

  • One new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Harbour Breton hunkering down

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador today and officials say the infection is related to travel. Officials say the man in his 50s is in the eastern region of the province, and he returned home from work in Alberta. He is now self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection in the central region of the province. The tiny town of Harbour Breton on Newfoundland's southern coast has been in a state of partial lockdown since that case, and another one linked to it, were announced over the weekend.  Mayor Georgina Ollerhead said the cases involve two workers at the community's health centre, and she's relieved that no other infections have been confirmed at the centre or elsewhere in the town this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Calgary police lay murder charges more than two decades after two men shot in home

    Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years.  Police say two people entered a home in the city's southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed. The two intruders then fled the scene. Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home. Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest. Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Calgary doctors redeployed as hospitals face growing wave of COVID-19 patients

    As Calgary hospitals begin to heave under a growing wave of very sick COVID-19 patients, plans originally drawn up in the spring to address a "worst-case scenario" have been unearthed and work is underway to rearrange and redeploy hundreds of health-care providersAs of Monday afternoon, 184 people with COVID were being cared for in Calgary hospitals, including 32 in intensive care.That number is on track to double in the next two weeks, according to Dr. Yael Moussadji, medical lead for the physician workforce plan in the Calgary zone, who has been involved with Alberta Health Services' COVID task force since the start of the pandemic."We are trending along that worst-case scenario and that's scary for everybody involved because it's not a hypothetical. We know we're going to be seeing this. It's a scary place to be," she said.In the spring, the plan to free up beds and health-care providers never had to be implemented. But that has changed with Alberta's unrelenting second wave.Hundreds volunteerAccording to Moussadji, 623 AHS-appointed physicians in the Calgary zone — ranging from family doctors and internal medicine physicians to surgeons and pediatricians — have volunteered to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, on designated wards and in long-term care. Some are already doing that work on hospital units around the city,Within that group, about 60 non-ICU doctors (pediatric and adult emergency room physicians and critical care cardiologists) are also in the queue to be redeployed to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care.As of this week, four of them have started working in the ICU.More than 30 pediatric ICU nurses have also volunteered to work in adult intensive care units, Moussadji said.And an additional 75 community-based physicians (family doctors) have also stepped up but have not yet been called into action."The next two weeks are going to be challenging. We're going to see a significant reduction in services as we have to ramp up our staffing and require more capacity in our hospitals," said Moussadji.COVID beds are being opened in stages, and as that happens, additional groups of doctors and nurses will be brought in to staff those beds. Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS,  cautioned on Friday that staffing remains a challenge across the province.AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta recently relaunched a physician registry. It includes questions on ability to practise, interest in being redeployed, where they can be reassigned and their associated training.According to Yiu, 8,800 of Alberta's 11,000 physicians have responded to the redeployment request, indicating they are willing to be contacted by AHS.For Calgary neurologist Dr. Katie Wiltshire, volunteering to care for COVID patients was the right thing to do."I went to medical school to help people.… I have this inherent and strong sense of duty to serve. And that's what I'm going to do," she said.But the decision is fraught with a host of personal worries."I'm fearful of a lot of things. I'm fearful of catching the virus.… I'm fearful of bringing the virus home to my family. I"m fearful of passing it on to our elderly parents who help with child care," she said.And there are professional concerns, too. Wiltshire says she is confident in the teams working to prepare doctors for redeployment, but the prospect of providing care outside her specialty in the midst of a pandemic is daunting."But I"m still fearful that I'm not the best person to be caring for patients with COVID. It's been nearly a decade since I cared for patients whose main concern wasn't neurological. So I'm definitely fearful."Work to prepareThere is no doubt that health-care providers are battling significant angst as they prepare to take on a growing surge of very sick COVID-19 patients."A lot of physicians are concerned," said Moussadji, who believes doctors are growing more comfortable treating people with the virus now that more is known about it.They're being redeployed — to designated hospital wards and intensive care units — in teams with a specialist in charge to ensure there is built-in support and to protect against over-extending people.Doctors have been fit tested for the proper personal protective equipment and they're also being offered online education as they prepare to be redeployed.But health officials are also planning for a time when there simply aren't enough of the designated specialists to act as team leaders.And they've asked surgeons to step in and set up COVID-19 units if that happens."At that point, I would assume we'll have to shut most of our elective procedures down. I don't know if we're going to reach that point," she said.The next two weeks will very likely determine whether that is a path health officials are forced to take."We put our feet down.… We keep doing the work and planning. As long as we're prepared, that's the best we can do. We have phenomenal people working on this and so I have every confidence we can do it," she said."Personally speaking, it's scary."

  • Baltimore's new mayor: Goal is to 'preserve' people's lives

    Baltimore’s newly elected mayor was sworn into office Tuesday after he was elected on a platform of reducing crime, investing in schools, streamlining City Hall and creating opportunities for young people. Democrat Brandon Scott raised his right hand and took the oath of office at City Hall’s rotunda. Now, Baltimore’s 52nd mayor faces the monumental task of moving the city past one of its lowest points. “We will celebrate our wins, but this term is fundamentally about doing the hard work to put Baltimore on a better path,” Scott said after he was sworn in. “I am not a saviour for our city. No one is coming to save us. We have the ability to save ourselves, but we can only do that together." The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row, and its population, businesses and tax revenues have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Scott, 36, served as city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. His peers selected him for that job after Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid scandal and then-council President Bernard “Jack” Young rose to take her place. Scott in June defeated Young and a slew of other Democrats for the party’s nomination to lead the majority-Black city. He then defeated Republican Shannon Wright, a non-profit executive. With his parents standing behind him, Scott said his goal is to “preserve the lives of all Baltimoreans.” He said the consequences of not having an effective crime-fighting strategy in Maryland’s largest city “are measured in the loss of Black lives.” The Associated Press

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Avoid quarantine in Hawaii? WestJet offers COVID-19 testing for Canadians to bypass 14-day rule

    For Canadians looking to get away from the cold, snowy winter weather, WestJet is offering a way to travel to Hawaii without having to quarantine in the destination.

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Move elders out of Shamattawa now, COVID-afflicted First Nation urges prime minister

    A remote fly-in First Nation in Manitoba, where COVID-19 cases are surging, is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urgent help to move its elders out.There are 264 confirmed cases in Shamattawa, a community of about 1,300 people, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead and Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a political advocacy group that represents 30 northern Manitoba First Nations.Just a few weeks ago, in mid-November, there were only a handful of cases on the reserve, which is about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.The Canadian Armed Forces announced Saturday it would be deploying six Canadian Rangers to help in any way it can in the community. Five members of the Red Cross were also deployed on the weekend.But Redhead and Settee said the issue needs to be escalated and are calling on Trudeau to help airlift seniors to communities where they are closer to health services."We are asking for immediate assistance from your office to help us evacuate the elders of Shamattawa," the letter states. "Unfortunately, this is a matter of life and death."Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, posted on Facebook that he, too, "will be writing to the prime minister to urge him to take action."'Disaster waiting to happen'The remoteness of Shamattawa means the community heavily relies on medevacs to transport people out of the community if they are experiencing any medical distress.That option could soon become problematic, the letter from Redhead and Settee says."Now that it is December, the weather is unpredictable, and medevacs are not always able to land safely. This is a disaster waiting to happen."Dozens of people in the community are currently isolating elsewhere and about 20 are in quarantine in the area's gymnasium."Health infrastructure and services are not set up to assist Shamattawa with an outbreak this large in scale," the letter says."We know from the data in Manitoba that First Nations people are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The people from our communities are being hospitalized and put into intensive care units at higher rates than non-Indigenous Manitobans."Ottawa working with communities: TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Ottawa is working closely with communities in crisis across Canada, including Shamattawa."I am really concerned, as you are, about Shamattawa," Trudeau said during the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting, which is being held virtually this week."That's why Minister [of Indigenous Services Marc] Miller has been in direct contact with Chief Redhead, and we're going to continue to look at them and support them in what they need, including hearing their concerns around evacuation of elders."Niki Ashton, the NDP member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, slammed Ottawa's response in a statement on Tuesday. The promise of six Canadian Rangers won't be enough to help the community, she said, calling on the federal government to send in more military support to help with testing, tracing and self-isolation infrastructure.She also urged the government to help ensure enforcement of public health orders and evacuation of vulnerable people."This is a community that has virtually no health resources to deal with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada," Ashton said the written statement."Time is of the essence. The federal government must immediately pull out all the stops to save the lives of the people of Shamattawa."

  • Survey forecasts stagnant hiring climate in Calgary in 1st quarter of 2021

    A survey of employers released Tuesday suggests the hiring climate in Calgary will be stagnant for the first three months of the new year.The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that while 15 per cent of employers in the Calgary area plan to hire for the next quarter, 15 per cent expect to make cutbacks.The remaining 70 per cent of respondents said they'll maintain their current staffing levels."With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, a manager with ManpowerGroup Canada, in a release."With nine of the 10 industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers."She said all four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the first quarter of 2021, but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment outlook of just one per cent.That represents a two percentage point decrease when compared with the group's previous quarterly outlook. "It is also a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta Region.Looking at Canada as a whole, the survey found what it calls modest net employment outlook of three per cent, with 12 per cent of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls, nine per cent expecting a decrease and 74 per cent expecting no change.Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.The survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,287 employers in Canada. All survey participants were asked, "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of March 2021 as compared to the current quarter?"

  • EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccine

    WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review before the U.S. government decides whether to allow millions to get the shots.The Food and Drug Administration posted a positive review of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will hold a public hearing on Thursday. Next week, it will do the same thing for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.A look at the process:FDA REVIEWThe agency's scientific review is a key step — not just for the U.S. — but for countries around the world weighing whether to begin using a vaccine. Teams of FDA scientists scrutinize tens of thousands of pages of technical data provided by the companies, focusing on vaccine effectiveness, safety, side effects and the manufacturing process needed to ensure the quality and consistency of the doses.Up until now, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had only released minimal results about their vaccine’s safety and performance in company press releases. The details have yet to be reviewed and published in a medical journal.Unlike most other regulatory agencies worldwide, the FDA reanalyzes raw company data to verify results. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says that careful approach carries weight far beyond the U.S.“The FDA is known around the world for its rigorous standards for safety and efficacy,” Hahn told The Associated Press. “I think you’ll see with the data we’re going to provide at the meeting that we have done our job.”VACCINE EXPERT MEETINGNext, a group of about two dozen outside experts weighs in on the FDA’s findings and gives their own assessment. The panelists have expertise in vaccines, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is not required to follow their advice, though it usually does.The daylong event also gives the agency a chance to pull back the curtain on its review process and try to assure the public that the vaccine was independently vetted. That confidence will be critical for the country’s largest-ever vaccination effort. The meeting concludes with the panel’s non-binding vote on whether the vaccine should be authorized for use in the U.S.“It’s both the transparency and the actual data that I think will be very important,” Hahn said. “What are experts outside the agency asking? I think that will be very informative for the American people.”FDA DECISIONHow soon does the FDA make a decision? There is no deadline for a ruling, but FDA's Marks said he hoped a decision on the Pfizer vaccine could come by the following week.Importantly, if the FDA gives the thumbs-up, it would still only allow limited use in certain high-risk groups because final-stage studies are not yet complete. That comes under FDA's “emergency use authorization,” which is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis. The decision amounts to a careful calculation between potential benefits and risks.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dashed hopes Tuesday of large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate Christmas, saying rising coronavirus infections mean that existing restrictions of a maximum of three visitors per day to people's homes will stay in place over the holidays.“What can we do with Christmas? Unfortunately, the answer is not more than the last few months," Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference.His comments came hours after the Dutch public health institute reported what it called a “worrying rise" in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week.Rutte warned that if infections don't start declining again, he couldn't rule out tightening the current “partial lockdown” in the Netherlands before Christmas.The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules for access, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%.In the same week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths dropped from 406 to 338. The nationwide death toll since the pandemic first swept into the Netherlands is approaching 10,000.The number of nursing homes with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case also rose, with 100 homes recording a confirmed case over the last week, up from 77 the week before.The Netherlands has been in a partial lockdown since mid-October, when the country was recording some of Europe's highest infections rates. The closures of all bars and restaurants along with restrictions on the number of people who could gather at home and outdoors brought the infection rate down, but the decline has stagnated in recent weeks.Schools in the Netherlands have remained open.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakThe Associated Press

  • Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

    JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year. In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party. “A change in the country’s leadership is needed,” Saar said. “Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can’t, and won’t be able to, provide either.” A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries. But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. He took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to the Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary. While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if a vote is held. In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls. Netanyahu this year formed a coalition with his main rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, with the stated aim of managing the coronavirus crisis. But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and paralysis. Gantz last week voted in favour of a preliminary motion to dissolve parliament and hold new elections. Although last ditch negotiations are taking place to save the coalition, parliament is expected to make a final decision this month on what would be the fourth national election in just two years. Josef Federman, The Associated Press

  • Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

    TORONTO — A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians. McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.Defence lawyer Sheila Block made her opening statement in the afternoon, arguing that McLeod had removed himself from the Federation of Black Canadians' advocacy work and had not perjured himself.Block said that McLeod, the only Black judge in Peel Region, has been off the bench for more than a year.She added that McLeod is facing grave charges with his professional reputation hanging in the balance.If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay. The tribunal could also recommend to the attorney general that McLeod be forced from the Ontario court bench.In its notice of hearing filed earlier this year, the council alleges the judge behaved in a manner "incompatible with the due execution of the duties of his office."The earlier hearing focused on McLeod's involvement with the non-profit federation, which advocates on legal and policy issues affecting the community. Key was his role in the group's advocacy related to a Somali child refugee, Abdoulkader Abdi.In December 2018, the panel dismissed the complaint based on an agreed statement of facts and McLeod's evidence that he was no longer involved in Abdi advocacy. That wasn't true, the new complaint alleges.Among other things, McLeod is alleged to have either arranged or taken part in a meeting with then-refugee minister, Ahmed Hussen, on the federation's behalf.Both Pratte and Block expressed concern over inflammatory posts on social media about McLeod's case made by members of the public.Justice Janet Simmons, the panel's chair, said the tribunal was not aware of the content of those posts and that it hoped the public would let justice be done.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Airline starts air-taxi service between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

    Campbell River’s latest small-scale commercial airline Cascadia Air has started flight routes from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Lower Mainland.  The air-taxi’s passenger flight operations were set to begin earlier this year in March but was stalled as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Instead, Cascadia Air pivoted operations to transport essential goods and services to smaller remote communities across B.C.  The air-taxi started its passenger route three weeks ago with three daily flights scheduled between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows during weekdays and two flights a day on weekends.  Owner and pilot in command Jeremy Barrett said that the route from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows provides passengers with an easier option to travel to places like Surrey, Abbotsford, Langley and Coquitlam on the Lower Mainland without having to go to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond.  “Most people are accustomed to flying to YVR and then getting a rental car to travel to other destinations on the Lower Mainland. So we’re giving people the option to connect to these smaller airports where usually the big airlines don’t fly to,” said Barrett.  With a small fleet of Piper PA-31 aircrafts, it makes it easier to fly in and out of smaller airports and that’s what Cascadia Air is offering commuters– a chance to comfortably get in and out of small airports where bigger jets can’t go, said Barrett.  The eight seater plane is carrying only six passengers at the moment and Barrett says that it’s the perfect solution for families that want to travel in their own bubble during the pandemic. Cascadia Air also undertakes chartered flights on demand.  They plan to develop a series of interconnected network routes within B.C. and some of the future routes include connecting destinations within Vancouver Island too.  The service will also expand soon to include flights from Qualicum Beach to the Lower Mainland, said Barrett.  Since the air-taxi service is not running on a fixed schedule, there’s also room for flexibility, said Barett. For instance if there are passengers in between the routes that need to be picked up, they can be picked up along the way. Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Campbell River Mirror

  • 'Risks and uncertainties' could make Trans Mountain unprofitable, says budget watchdog

    Trans Mountain remains a profitable investment for Canadian taxpayers but changes in oil demand, construction delays and soaring costs could quickly change that assessment, says Canada's budget watchdog.New figures from the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer show the government-owned pipeline is still a profitable investment based on net present value calculations — measurements of an investment's financial value over time. The PBO estimates that since the government purchased the pipeline in 2018 for $4.4 billion, its value has increased to $5 billion.But as the Trans Mountain project proceeds with the expansion of its Edmonton-to-Burnaby, B.C. pipeline, the report warns that "risks and uncertainties" hang over its future viability.The government-owned asset could become less viable if pipeline demand and construction costs and delays increase, the analysis shows. The pipeline's financial outlook could worsen further, the report adds, due to economic uncertainties driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the specific climate and environmental policies the federal government adopts to meet its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target.For example, the report suggests that if the pipeline's completion were to be delayed by just one year, the government could lose about $400 million of its purchase value. The pipeline also could lose millions or even billions of dollars more if other factors such as delays, soaring budgets and contract commitments change over time, the report says.In a statement, the press secretary for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government made the prudent choice by purchasing Trans Mountain and it intends to sell the pipeline "after the expansion project is further de-risked and after engagement with Indigenous groups has concluded.""The government is confident that the Trans Mountain project is a responsible investment for Canadians. The government is committed to investing every dollar earned in clean energy projects," Kat Cuplinskas said in an email.In a statement, Trans Mountain said it has secured contracts for 80 per cent of the pipeline's 890,000 barrel-per-day capacity for the next 15 to 20 years. Trans Mountain also said the pipeline generates about $185 million annually and the company expects that sum to increase to $1.5 billion per year by 2023 after the expansion.The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer, meanwhile, notes that Canada and many other governments have set target dates for reducing their carbon emissions to zero that land roughly when Trans Mountain's contracts expire — making it hard to anticipate demand beyond that point."After these initial 20 years, it's a big unknown as to how much of the pipeline will be used," said Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux. "Over the long-term horizon we don't know exactly what proportion of the pipeline will indeed be needed."If Trans Mountain were to cease operations "to address the climate policy of the Government of Canada to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," the report says, it would cost the federal government roughly $1.5 billion.The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is an independent and non-partisan office of Parliament. It provides analyses of budgets and other financial and economic policies with national significance.Moratorium on construction: criticsNDP MPs asked the PBO to provide an update on the costs of the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project in July. New Democrats Laurel Collins and Peter Julian asked for the review because of what they called "delays and rising costs during the pandemic."On Tuesday, Julian said investing more money in Trans Mountain would be a risky gamble for the Liberals."We're simply calling on Mr. Trudeau today to stop rolling the dice on Trans Mountain," he said. "What we really need to do is invest this money in clean energy production."New Democrats and a group that opposes the pipeline's expansion today called for a halt on construction, saying it could save taxpayers about $9 billion."Unless the federal government can show how it plans to reconcile its climate goals with Trans Mountain, and prove that this project is in Canada's best economic interests, we need a moratorium on any new federal spending on this boondoggle of a project," said Alexandra Woodsworth, the campaigns manager with Dogwood, a B.C. non-profit.  When it's finished, the Trans Mountain expansion project will twin the existing Alberta-to-British Columbia line and boost the pipeline's capacity from about 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day.According to Environment and Climate Change Canada figures, the expanded pipeline will directly produce 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which has been factored into Canada's emission targets.Although it's difficult to account for indirect emissions, the department also estimates the upstream emissions will add between 21 and 26 megatonnes of carbon dioxide per year, based on 2015 calculations. Those numbers don't account for land-use changes and electricity or other fuels used elsewhere.