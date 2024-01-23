The Apprentice 2024 reveals candidates for Lord Sugar's boardroom
The Apprentice is mere days away from returning on BBC One, as 18 new candidates enter the boardroom in hopes of impressing Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. The winner will walk away with a cushy investment from the business mogul... but everyone else will be fired one by one. Before you make your predictions on the winner, it's time to meet all 18 candidates...
Noor Bouziane
Occupation: Jewellery company owner
Dr. Asif Munaf
Occupation: Wellness brand owner
Flo Edwards
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
Foluso Falade
Occupation: Project manager
Maura Rath
Occupation: Yoga company owner
Jack Davies
Occupation: Recruitment director
Amina Khan
Occupation: Pharmacist and business owner
Paul Bowen
Occupation: Pie company director
Onyeka Nweze
Occupation: Chartered company secretary
Oliver Medforth
Occupation: Sales executive
Dr. Paul Midha
Occupation: Dental group owner
Phil Turner
Occupation: Pie company owner
Sam Saadet
Occupation: Pre and post natal fitness coach
Steve Darken
Occupation: Management consultant
Virdi Singh Mazaria
Occupation: Music producer
Tre Lowe
Occupation: Music and wellness entrepreneur
Raj Chohan
Occupation: Mortgage broker
Rachel Woolford
Occupation: Boutique fitness studio owner
