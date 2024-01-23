Advertisement

The Apprentice 2024 reveals candidates for Lord Sugar's boardroom

Justin Harp
·1 min read
lord sugar and apprentice 2024 cast
The Apprentice 2024 reveals castRay Burmiston - BBC

The Apprentice is mere days away from returning on BBC One, as 18 new candidates enter the boardroom in hopes of impressing Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. The winner will walk away with a cushy investment from the business mogul... but everyone else will be fired one by one. Before you make your predictions on the winner, it's time to meet all 18 candidates...

Noor Bouziane

Occupation: Jewellery company owner

the apprentice 2024 noor bouziane
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Dr. Asif Munaf

Occupation: Wellness brand owner

the apprentice 2024 dr asif munaf
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Flo Edwards

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

the apprentice 2024 flo edwards
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Foluso Falade

Occupation: Project manager

the apprentice 2024 foluso falade
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Maura Rath

Occupation: Yoga company owner

the apprentice 2024 maura rath
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Jack Davies

Occupation: Recruitment director

the apprentice 2024 jack davies
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Amina Khan

Occupation: Pharmacist and business owner

the apprentice 2024 amina khan
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Paul Bowen

Occupation: Pie company director

the apprentice 2024 paul bowen
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Onyeka Nweze

Occupation: Chartered company secretary

the apprentice 2024 onyeka nweze
BBC

Oliver Medforth

Occupation: Sales executive

the apprentice 2024 oliver medforth
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Dr. Paul Midha

Occupation: Dental group owner

the apprentice 2024 dr paul midha
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Phil Turner

Occupation: Pie company owner

the apprentice 2024 phil turner
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Sam Saadet

Occupation: Pre and post natal fitness coach

the apprentice 2024 sam saadet
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Steve Darken

Occupation: Management consultant

the apprentice 2024 steve darken
Ray Burmiston/BBC - BBC

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Occupation: Music producer

the apprentice 2024 virdi singh mazaria
BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston - BBC

Tre Lowe

Occupation: Music and wellness entrepreneur

the apprentice 2024 tre lowe
Ray Burmiston/BBC - BBC

Raj Chohan

Occupation: Mortgage broker

lord sugar and apprentice 2024 cast
Ray Burmiston - BBC

Rachel Woolford

Occupation: Boutique fitness studio owner

the apprentice 2024 rachel woolford
Ray Burmiston - BBC

You Might Also Like