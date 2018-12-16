Apprentice stars open up about heated boardroom exchange

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains massive spoilers from The Apprentice 2018 final. If you don't know who the winner is and want to catch up first, then TURN BACK.

The Apprentice 2018's Sian and Camilla have revealed what happened AFTER that heated boardroom exchange.

Photo credit: BBC More

Sian Gabbidon triumphed over Camilla Ainsworth in Sunday's final (December 16), where both candidates pitched their business plans to Lord Sugar and a host of industry experts.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Sian explained of the "heated" exchange: "We were in there to win. We had our business heads and we had our friendship heads.

"We knew when to turn it on and off. We were both in it to win it and there was no way I was going to get to that point and think I best to say this because I didn’t want to offend anyone.

Photo credit: BBC More

She continued: "It did end up becoming quite heated but it’s kind of what you have to do in business sometimes."

Camilla continued: "It’s really difficult because there’s £250,000 at stake. It’s not pocket change. I think me and Sian are both mature enough and good enough friends that we can say our piece and move on.

"In business, take advice and don’t take anything personally. That’s always been my motto."

"In that intense environment, you’ve just got to say it how it is," she added.

Photo credit: BBC More