Appropriate to remove Ó Donnghaile portrait, says O'Neill

A portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor Niall Ó Donnghaile will be removed from Belfast City Hall [Pacemaker]

The First Minister, Michelle O'Neill has said the removal of former Belfast Lord Mayor Niall Ó Donnghaile's portrait from Belfast City Hall is "appropriate".

It followed revelations Mr Ó Donnghaile quit Sinn Féin after sending inappropriate texts to a teenage boy.

Party group leaders on Belfast City Council agreed the move unanimously, it is understood.

They met on Thursday and agreed the request from the DUP and TUV.

"His behaviour was completely inappropriate so therefore we had no issue whatsoever in terms of backing the removal of the portrait," said O'Neill.

It comes days after Mr Ó Donnghaile revealed he was the former politician at the centre of the latest controversy involving Sinn Féin.

First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, pictured on Thursday at a health conference with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly [PA Media]

Mr Ó Donnghaile stepped down from the Irish senate (Seanad) in December 2023, citing health reasons.

But on Tuesday, it emerged he had been suspended by the party months earlier, following a complaint that he had sent messages of a personal nature to a 17-year-old boy.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said, following a referral by Sinn Féin, there were no findings of illegality and no criminal charges were pursued, but that he accepted his position in the party was untenable.

On Wednesday, the DUP and TUV called for a portrait of Mr Ó Donnghaile to be removed from Belfast City Hall, in light of the revelations.

Niall Ó Donnghaile was elected as Belfast Lord Mayor in 2011 [PA Media]

The DUP has said it was the party's view "that his portrait remaining in Belfast City Hall would cause great embarrassment to Belfast City Council, and its reputation".

Sinn Féin has also said that it agrees the portrait should be removed, prior to party group leaders meeting on Thursday where they backed the proposal.

It is understood that the Social Democratic and Labour Party also proposed a further review of memorabilia in city hall, while the Ulster Unionist Party suggested training for councillors and senior council officers around child safety and safeguarding.

Belfast City Council said: "After agreement at a meeting of the Party Group leaders today, the portrait of former Lord Mayor Niall Ó Donnghaile has been removed from display at City Hall."

Ó Donnghaile was elected as Belfast Lord Mayor in 2011, when he was just 25.

He moved from Belfast City Council to the Seanad in 2020 to become Sinn Féin's leader there.