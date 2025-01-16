Approval given for first 'vertical' space rocket launch from UK

Approval has been given for the first UK launch of a traditional "vertical" rocket.

The critical clearance from the air safety regulator has taken the country a step closer to seeing its first lift-off on British shores.

German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) said it had received a launch licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and would now press ahead with a test flight from Scotland later this year.

The CAA has already given the green light to the SaxaVord Spaceport, which is far north of Shetland, where the company will launch.

This approved both its ground operations and ability to keep people out of hazardous areas around a rocket's flight path.

It comes as earlier on Thursday, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket successfully blasted off, heralding a new phase in the competition within the commercial space market.

Jorn Spurmann, the RFA's co-founder, said the CAA's decision was an important step toward "independent, competitive and sustainable" space access in Europe.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for RFA and for Europe's space industry," Mr Spurmann added.

He continued: "By enabling cost-effective and flexible launches from the European mainland, we are laying the foundation for a new era of space exploration and commercialization, ensuring Europe remains at the forefront of the global space race."

Beer and welding robots

The rocket, called RFA ONE, uses components from other industries to keep costs down.

This includes the same stainless steel used to make beer storage tanks and valves normally from welding robots.

However, despite the approval, RFA still has a number of challenges ahead.

A test of its engines last year ended in a spectacular explosion at the spaceport.

Since this, the rocket's first stage has been redesigned and it will attempt another full "hot fire" test on the launch pad in the coming weeks.

Matt Archer, of the UK Space Agency, said: "This licence approval is a landmark moment."

Rob Bishton, chief executive of the CAA, said: "This is a new era for aerospace and granting the first vertical launch licence from UK soil builds towards a historic milestone for the nation.

"This licence is the culmination of extensive hard work behind the scenes to put appropriate safety and environmental measures in place before launch."