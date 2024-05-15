Approval given for freeport's green energy hub

The hub will be used for the large-scale manufacture of off-shore wind turbines [Getty Images]

Approval has been granted for a temporary hub which will help a port become "part of the green energy revolution".

The hub will be created at the planned Bathside Bay Container Terminal (BBCT) at Harwich in Essex.

Bathside Bay, part of Freeport East, was originally given permission more than 20 years ago but construction did not start until 2022.

Tendring District Council said the hub would support the offshore wind turbine industry, create jobs and "raise aspirations".

The council, which is run by a coalition of Independent and Labour councillors, said permission was given on Tuesday night to use the terminal platform as a green energy hub for a temporary period of 15 years.

The hub would bring together a cluster of businesses and organisations in a new dedicated building which, the council said, would help "the town to become a national leader in clean energy".

According to Freeport East, it will support large-scale manufacture of offshore wind turbines and components to service the UK and overseas markets.

The hub will begin operating before the terminal is complete which is not expected to happen until 2034 at the earliest.

Labour councillor and former MP Ivan Henderson said the granting of planning permission is step towards Freeport East becoming a reality [BBC]

Labour's Ivan Henderson, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "This decision is a hugely important step for the long-awaited development of Bathside Bay, to realise the potential of Freeport East.

"It shows Tendring District Council helping to turn Freeport East into a reality, with the potential to bring jobs and skills opportunities and raising aspirations for our residents."

Mr Henderson said the hub could also be supported by a separate new £10m innovation hub.

A report by the University of Essex published in December said Harwich could be a prime location for such an innovation hub.

An area of the bay is being reclaimed to become part of the port [BBC]

Steve Beel, chief executive of Freeport East, said: “Bathside Bay is set to become a vital hub for green energy, particularly for offshore wind projects.

“With planning secured, it stands out as one of the few projects ready to support offshore wind development.

“Its strategic location offers significant advantages for large-scale manufacturing and assembly of offshore wind turbines."

