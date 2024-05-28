Some apps pair users with walking buddies, but Uber isn't one of them | Fact check

The claim: Uber now offers a ‘walking buddy’ service

A May 21 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a popular ridesharing app with a circle around what it claims is a new service.

“Uber now charges for a ‘walking buddy,’” reads text on the image, which shows "Walking Buddy" as an option that can be requested in the app.

It was liked more than 2,500 times in a week. Other versions of the claim spread widely on Instagram, Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

No such service is listed on Uber’s app, website or social media pages. An Uber spokesperson said the claim is false.

Claim has been circulating for several years

While there are apps to help people find walking buddies, Uber is not one of them.

“This claim is false,” spokesperson Conor Ferguson told USA TODAY.

A walking buddy service is not listed as an option on the Uber app, and there are no references to any such service on Uber’s website or social media pages.

The false claim has been circulating for years. Uber posted a tongue-in-cheek response to the claim on X when it circulated in 2020.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fact Crescendo and Reuters also debunked the claim.

