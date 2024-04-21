APRIL 20 FORECAST: Mild, Sunny for Sunday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that the second half of the weekend will still be cool, but expect more sunshine on Sunday.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time. Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said the young killer whale swam to an area of the lagoon where members of the neighbouring Nuchatlaht First Nation tossed about 18 kilograms of seal meat into the water on Thursday evening. They witnessed her grabbing the chunks in i
Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out hiking when they stumbled across an isolated section of frozen trees and bushes. (Submitted by Em Oates)Two women hiking near Flatrock, N.L., recently were stunned when they came across a section of trail with an "ice forest": trees glazed in layers of ice surrounded by unfrozen trees.On a trail nestled between trees in the Avalon Peninsula town about 25 kilometres from St. John's, Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out for a hike April 12 when they c
No cubs were physically harmed when a group pulled the baby black bears out of trees to take photos.
Electric vehicles are effective tools to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but their batteries can pose eco-friendly challenges once they reach their inevitable end of life
Despite a warmer start to the year, and an early arrival of some plants and flowers, those eager to get in their gardens to plant, may want to hold on a little bit longer. A chill is in the air
There is good reason to believe fish, amphibians, molluscs and insects are sentient, according to a new declaration signed by three dozen scientists. The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness argues that current scientific research indicates such widespread animal consciousness is a “realistic possibility” — and that scientists and policymakers must take that into account when considering risks to…
The president's administration barred oil and gas development on millions of acres in the state and moved to kill a controversial mining road.
Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and
As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has called up its wildfire crews to start training and preparing for what is expected to be another busy fire season. On April 8th, the SPSA announced an early call-up this year after a drier-than-normal winter. Type 1 Wildfire Crews began training in March and will be ready to respond to fires this week SPSA president Marlo Pritchard announced. Spring fires are primarily caused by human actions, and it is important that individuals act responsibly. F
Temperatures came in nearly 15 degrees below seasonal across Saskatchewan as a pattern more common of late winter descended on the Prairies
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the weekend forecast, first letting you know where fog could be a concern on Saturday morning, then tracking fronts that will bring rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday letting you know when rain/storms are most likely where you are, and how they'll affect temperatures each day, while finally turning to what's in store for temperatures and rain chances next week!
Because saving the planet starts from the inside
Saint John will be rolling out a new curbside recycling program at the beginning of May that will see all residents putting their recycling out by 7 a.m. for collection, with no more nighttime pickup, as Miller Waste, a private company, takes over collection."The majority of the residents will also see a change in the day of the week in which they have the recycling collected," said Tim O'Reilly, director of public works for the city, adding there will be no change to garbage collection.The move
Winter is right around the corner, and cooler days mean an increased need to turn on the heat. Unfortunately, this can also translate into higher electricity bills. Check Out: 10 Things Frugal People...
History books are full of tragic storms, but there are plenty of major global events that were silently shaped by the weather on those fateful days.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Deaths from heavy rains earlier this week in the United Arab Emirates rose to four, authorities said on Friday, as well as flooding roads and jamming Dubai's international airport. The storm first hit Oman at the weekend, killing at least 20 people, before pounding the UAE on Tuesday with its heaviest rains in 75 years of records. An Emirati man in his 70s had also died when his vehicle was swept away by floods in the northern Ras Al Khaimah emirate.
More on plastic: Scientists Find Bottled Water Filled With Hundreds of Thousands of Microplastics
Depending on its habitat, the diet of an otter can vary. Here's what's an otter's favorite food.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani province has issued a flood alert because of glacial melting and warned of a heavy loss of life if safety measures aren't undertaken, officials said Saturday. Pakistan has witnessed days of extreme weather, killing scores of people and destroying property and farmland. Experts say the country is experiencing heavier rains than normal in April because of climate change. In the mountainous northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been hit particular