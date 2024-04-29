APRIL 29 FORECAST: Warm, windy with low storm chances Tuesday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that temperatures are on the rise, but that also comes along with severe weather risks.
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that temperatures are on the rise, but that also comes along with severe weather risks.
WARNING: Some may find this story contains distressing photos or contentIt started with calf number 123. "He was perfectly fine and drinking on a cow," said John Gallant, who owns beef cattle on his third-generation farm in St. Timothée, P.E.I., near Wellington. He jumped on his tractor and was backing out when he saw something strange."The calf was laying pretty much lined up with the side of this fence post in the middle of a water puddle there, stiff as a board with his eyes rolled behind his
Chilly and snowy conditions will be infiltrating Alberta this week as we close out the month, and will likely make for tricky travel as roads will be slippery
Springtime snows could disrupt travel this week across parts of B.C. and Alberta
May snowfall is making an unexpected appearance in Alberta, causing disruptions and challenges for residents. Accumulations of snow are expected in various parts of the province, affecting travel conditions and potentially causing delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will be providing updates on the extent and duration of this late-season snow event.
Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario
Residents and businesses in Winnipeg's cottage country are worried that Parks Canada will close access to a popular lake this spring and summer. The concern comes in response to zebra mussels, an invasive species that are now, apparently, the farthest west they've ever reached in Canada. Melissa Ridgen has the details.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs. A decade and a half ago, the northern Alberta community was this country's most famous boom town. High oil prices helped to drive unprecedented demand for the thick, viscous bitumen that lies beneath the earth's surface here, and workers flocked from around the world to cash in on the bonanza. Then crude prices crashed, layoffs began, and the frenzy
Peter Smith, 64, was savaged 10 metres off the shore in Courland Bay, on the north coast of Tobago.
April will be coming to a close, trying to get in a few more showers for those May flowers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder
The colorful animal was seen swimming and digging in the sandy river.
At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.
FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall
There have been 118 reported cases of eye damage in Ontario since the phenomenon, adding to the several cases seen in Quebec.
America’s rarest mammal is staring down extinction—but these specimens offer hope.
Days after a trapped baby orca known as Brave Little Hunter freed itself from a B.C. lagoon, researchers are hoping AI technology can help them track her movements and reunite her with her family pod.
The sun is out and dog owners are hitting the trails and parks of Saskatchewan. But there's a catch … the ticks are sticking like magnets. Scientists are on high alert this year, as new varieties of ticks known to carry diseases threaten to multiply in Saskatchewan. Thanks to warmer winters, tick season is no longer limited to spring. In fact, tick sightings were reported as late as December of last year. "You get lots every trip now. It seems within minutes you notice them crawling on your legs
Research suggests climate change, not habitat loss, may be the biggest threat to the survival of threatened caribou herds. Biologists have long thought the herds are menaced by wolves using cutlines and clear cuts to follow deer into old-growth forests that once protected caribou. They thought restoring that habitat would reduce deer numbers and the wolves that prey on them, giving caribou a break in the process. Researchers tested that notion by comparing deer populations in a region bisected b
A man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. Park rangers arrested and jailed him after he was treated for minor injuries. Park rangers got a call about the man allegedly harassing a bison herd and kicking one of them about seven miles (11 kilometers) inside the park's west entrance on April 21.
A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.