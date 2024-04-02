Advertisement

April Snow Falls in Southern Minnesota

Storyful

Scattered snow showers hit southern Minnesota on Tuesday, April 2, and were expected to last until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS also warned of strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Footage filmed by Tom Grier shows light snowfall in Winona, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning. Credit: Tom Grier via Storyful