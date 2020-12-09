Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

AP's song of the year: Keedron Bryant's 'I Just Wanna Live'

NEW YORK — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu (a playlist of the songs can be found here ):

1. Keedron Bryant, “I Just Wanna Live": During times of turmoil and unrest, people respond differently. Some protest. Some cry. And some sing. Following the gruesome death of George Floyd, Johnnetta Bryant turned to God and asked for a pray — and the lyrics to “I Just Wanna Live" were born. She asked her son, then 12-year-old Keedron Bryant, to sing the song and the rest is for the history books. Keedron Bryant's powerful performance about being a young Black man in today's world went viral, with everyone from Barack Obama to LeBron James praising the future superstar and his family for their strength and positive message. The song not only helped Keedron Bryant land a record deal, it helped heal the world at a time when music is a language that unites us all.

2. Chloe x Halle, “Do It": To the window, to the walls, 'till the sweat drops down my... Chloe x Halle took us to the clubs — aka the living room — during a pandemic year when we desperately needed an epic dance tune to help us get through the day.

3. Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me": Digging deep to write personal lyrics about her upbringing — and being that rare Black singer on the country music scene — Mickey Guyton birthed a beautiful, touching song that is bound to become a country music classic.

4. Kelly Rowland, “Coffee": A smooth, sexy number from a R&B goddess.

5. Charlie Wilson featuring Smokey Robinson, “All of My Love": Uncle Charlie plus Uncle Smokey equals musical bliss. The soul icons joined forces for one of the year's best collaborations that will surely put a smile on your face.

6. Roddy Ricch, “The Box”: Insert fire emoji here.

7. Dua Lipa, “Don't Start Now": With this addictive pop gem and updated dance moves, Dua Lipa is well on her way to world domination.

8. Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”: Breakthrough country singer Gabby Barrett already had a hit with the original version of “I Hope," but then Charlie Puth slide into her DMs and asked to add his vocals to the song and update the beat. The result is an undeniable pop smash.

9. Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby, “For the Night": Late rapper Pop Smoke clearly had a knack for hip-hop melodies, which explains why most of his songs have exploded on TikTok. “For the Night" is a monster hit that also featured other acts leading the new class of rap.

10. BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream": K-pop all-stars BLACKPINK came out swinging with this trap-pop bop that was as sweet and irresistible as ice cream.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • SARS didn't prepare the hospitality industry for the prolonged impact of COVID-19

    After SARS in 2003, an effort was made by Toronto's tourism and hospitality industries to stimulate the sector's recovery. But measures weren't put in place for future pandemics.

  • Philadelphia Flower Show to be held outdoors for first time

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flower Show, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event,” will move outside next year for the first time in its nearly 200-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event will take place in FDR Park in south Philadelphia instead of downtown's Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Monday. The show attracted 250,000 visitors in 2019. The show is scheduled for June 5-13, but organizers are worried there is no timetable for the availability of a vaccine to curb the virus, which has seen recent spikes in the city. “We are working closely with our colleagues at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and a host of planning experts including the Department of Public Health in Philadelphia to develop the Flower Show into a safe, beautiful, and extraordinary outdoor experience for everyone,” the society said. The Associated Press

  • Public health unit declares outbreak at Kingston, Ont., church

    KINGSTON, Ont. — Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Kingston, Ont. The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says there are nine cases directly linked to Third Day Worship Centre. Dr. Kieran Moore, the health unit's medical officer, says there are 15 additional cases involving close contacts of the initial cases. The health unit says it continues to investigate the outbreak and is taking steps to prevent further transmission. It says it has contacted members of the church deemed high risk, and those exposed are isolating at home. The church says in a statement that it has moved to online services until further notice.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Village of Big Valley considering bylaw enforcement services

    The Village of Big Valley is considering hiring someone to enforce bylaws in the municipality. The discussion was held at the Nov. 26 regular meeting of council. Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Sandra Schell presented councillors with a report on the possibility of contracting out bylaw enforcement services.  Currently, the CAO handles bylaw enforcement duties. Schell noted the village had been contacted by a company out of Camrose, JAG Security, which specializes in things like patrols, late night security and bylaw enforcement, with a proposal for providing bylaw enforcement services to the village. On their Google review page JAG Security describes itself thusly: “JAG is a security services company that has been in business for more than 10 years. We provide security personnel for all types of locations and events. We have experience with heavy industry, construction, hospital and special event industries. We also offer bylaw enforcement services to small towns in rural areas for reasonable prices. All of our guards are licensed by the solicitor general, and have ProTect and ProServe training from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.” Coun. Harry Nibourg noted Camrose is a fair distance from Big Valley and asked if being from outside the community would pose a problem for the enforcement officers. Schell responded the quote that JAG Security provided includes mileage and time spent performing bylaw enforcement duties. Mayor Clark German asked if JAG Security officers would handle everything, to which Schell responded, “Yes.” Nibourg stated he was wary, as he suspected there would be more fees added later that the village may not be told about at this time. Coun. Art Tizzard noted, reading information from Schell’s report, that JAG Security would charge extra fees if work went over regular hours. Nibourg noted some bylaw tickets might end up in court and suggested that court time would also be on top of other costs. Nibourg asked why not consider a local person for the position of bylaw enforcement officer? Schell responded bylaw enforcement officers have to have certain qualifications and getting those qualifications can be time consuming. During discussion, the idea of asking the County of Stettler to provide bylaw enforcement in the village came up. Schell responded that the village actually met with the County of Stettler to discuss that idea but the village never heard back from the county. Mayor German noted even if the village went with the County of Stettler for bylaw enforcement services that would still cost money. Nibourg stated he felt the public should be notified about the effort to hire bylaw enforcement officers, and it should be publicly advertised. Schell stated again that anyone hired to work as a bylaw enforcement officer has to have certain credentials. Nibourg responded that he felt the village administration should look into more options for bylaw enforcement, including people who live locally. Mayor German added that, whichever way the council moves on this issue, it will likely have financial implications. Councillors agreed to have the CAO look into multiple options for bylaw enforcement services and return with a report at a future meeting.Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • First Nations schools embrace distance-ed

    CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES - While many Ontario parents continue to worry about Covid-19 cases in public schools, students at Antler River Elementary  School aren’t back to in-person classes yet. Instead, the Chippewas of the Thames school has opted for a primarily remote learning model that includes weekly one-on-one meetings by appointment with student’s homeroom teachers.  Principal Vick Slay says this learning model has actually helped some of his students succeed academically by removing some of the negative facets of attending in-person classes, such as distractions, bullying, and self-esteem issues. “We’re noticing students with academic challenges have improved, because they’re not in class and dealing with those social pressures,” says Slay.  As reliable internet connection is a challenge for many families on the First Nation, physical work packets are being prepared in advance and sent home with students each week.  About 80% of students are taking advantage of the one-on-one appointments, according to the school.  Back in the spring, those same work packets were mailed out via Canada Post. The school was closed down just after March Break due to the growing severity of the pandemic. “At first, everyone was excited to have a week off,” he recalled. One week turned into two, and then three. At that point, teachers came into the school for one day to assemble and distribute work packets. In June, the school held a brief, socially-distanced ceremony for 16 graduating grade eight students. “It was an awesome day,” said Slay. “We really wanted to show recognition for those kids. They worked really hard.” Helping students get there is an important goal for Slay. Sobering statistics from C.D. Howe Institute show that just 48% of First Nations Canadians in their early 20s living on a reserve have finished high school, compared to more than 90 per cent of non-Indigenous Canadians. Additionally, transportation continues to be a challenge for some students as busses aren’t running regularly. “I’d say about 90% (of parents) are bringing their kids, but we have CYW’s or teaching staff who are also available to pick up students,” says the principal.  Standing Stone School on Oneida of the Thames also resumed in September using a distance learning model.  On 12 November 2020, Chief and Council approved the extension of the distance learning model until the end of January 2021. The school’s principal declined to provide comment.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • 'I don't want us to lose anybody': Shamattawa grandfather fears for family after testing positive for COVID-19

    A grandfather in a northern Manitoba First Nation fears he'll soon lose someone he loves after he, his son, his daughter, his son-in-law and his two young grandchildren all tested positive for COVID-19."I don't want us to lose anybody here," said Roy Miles, who lives in Shamattawa First Nation, where cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in recent days.Miles lives in a home with 10 other people, including his children and grandchildren — a two-year-old boy and two-month-old girl. He started feeling sick on Wednesday and on Friday, he and his family found out they had COVID-19.On Monday, he said all the people in his home had tested positive, except for four residents who haven't sought testing yet."We need to flatten the curve [and] get this thing in control," he said.In the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 in Shamattawa have surged from only a few in mid-November to 195 as of Sunday evening. Dozens of people in the fly-in community of roughly 1,300 are now isolating elsewhere, and about 20 are in quarantine in the area's gymnasium."Every second day it goes up by 30 to 40 new cases," Miles said Monday.The Canadian Armed Forces announced Saturday it will sent six Canadian Rangers to the First Nation, which is about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. But Chief Eric Redhead has said that won't be enough, as the community faces challenges like overcrowding in homes and elders falling ill."My fear is … losing people from this. [I have] more concern for the elders and for the people that are sick," Miles said.Housing shortageHousing issues in Shamattawa have made it more difficult for some to self-isolate, Miles said.Everyone in his house is self-isolating, but that makes life harder for his mother-in-law, who lives in a home with no heating system or hot water. She would often visit Miles's home to do laundry and use the washroom, he said, which she can't do now."They don't even have … bedroom doors, all they use is just blankets for doors. That's how bad it is," he said. "They look after their place, but still, they need hot water there and also heat."Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), which represents northern Manitoba First Nations, issued a statement Monday calling on Indigenous Services Canada and the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation to take immediate action to improve the housing situation."In some communities, we have heard of people covering bedroom doors with plastic to create a space where someone can self-isolate away from the rest of their loved ones," MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the news release."Many homes only have one bathroom so unfortunately, in some cases people are using pails within their rooms so they can keep themselves separated from others in the homes. This is extremely disappointing and impacts people's overall dignity and safety."The community only has winter roads that will soon be up and running, but it means there's only a short window when it will be safe to ship building supplies into the area, MKO said.Housing challenges are among the reasons it's essential to prioritize First Nations when planning the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, the group said in its release."We are urging both the province and feds to include us and create a seat for First Nations leadership and expertise at the tables they have created for developing vaccine rollout plans," Settee said.'Really stressful'Miles said so far his symptoms have not gotten much worse or better since first arising on Wednesday. He lost his appetite but his fatigue has lifted somewhat, he said."It's really stressful — not only for me, a lot of people," he said about being sick. "Even to get the essential stuff from the store, it's pretty hard."The six Canadian Rangers are expected to arrive in the community soon, and stay for a 30-day period.They'll help with providing essentials such as food, firewood and care packages, as well as logistical and general support like transportation assistance, resupply and humanitarian assistance.

  • SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension

    NEW YORK — Howard Stern has reached a five-year deal with SiriusXM to continue making his show for the satellite radio company through the end of 2025.Terms were not disclosed. Forbes magazine has reported that Stern was already making $90 million a year.“Now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit,” Stern said in announcing the deal on his show Tuesday.Sirius had 600,000 subscribers when Stern announced in 2004 he was leaving over-the-air radio to join the company, and he started in 2006. The company has nearly 35 million subscribers now, and Stern is clearly the marquee talent.The deal also gives SiriusXM exclusive rights to Stern's audio and video library through 2032. Stern has two separate channels on SiriusXM, and his empire has expanded to include video content. Once best known as a shock jock, Stern has developed into one of the sharpest interviewers in the business.Stern is 66; nothing was said about the deal possibly being his last with the company.On his show Tuesday, Stern talked about how going to satellite radio liberated him from his “toxic relationship” with more traditional radio companies.“Despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving,” he said.“I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about.”The Associated Press

  • Shelters need wider testing for broad list of symptoms, study says

    In the throes of COVID-19’s first wave  in Toronto in April, Dr. Meb Rashid remembers a single phone call   delivering the results of a 60-person testing sweep at a refugee  shelter. Before the tests were done,  six residents were flagged by a symptom screen, so some positive test  results wouldn’t have been a shock. But when Rashid heard that 25 of the  60 were infected — a whopping 41.6 per cent positivity rate — he was  floored.  “It was time to pause,” he said, “and then to scramble.” Once  the outbreak was over, Rashid and a group of medical workers examined  what happened. In their new study — shared exclusively with the Star —  they revealed that a dozen residents who weren’t caught by the initial  symptom screen, but tested positive, had at least some signs of illness  that were caught by an assessment the next day.  The  findings, the research team said, highlight the need to screen for a  diverse slate of symptoms. The study also calls for wider access to  testing for shelter residents.  “Where  there is an outbreak identified — and that is defined as having one  case or more, then we definitely need to make available timely access to  testing for all individuals,” lead author Dr. Vanessa Redditt said.  The new study comes on the heels of a pre-print article from several Unity Health researchers, which also supports mass testing of all shelter residents if a single case is found.  Toronto  Public Heath (TPH) currently makes shelter testing decisions based on  things like layout, an infected person’s close contacts, and how  effectively a site has implemented measures such as mask-wearing.  In  some cases, it recommends everyone get tested, said Vinita Dubey,  associate medical officer with TPH. But in others, it might recommend  testing only one floor.  As of  Monday, there were 10 COVID-19 cases reported across Toronto’s shelter  system. Outbreaks within the system this fall have included one where an 80-year-old woman was hospitalized and hallucinating, but an infected roommate didn’t show symptoms, and one at a refugee shelter where at least three people — including a five-year-old — were asymptomatic.  In  the case probed by the new study, residents were only screened for  fevers, coughs and shortness of breath before testing, with six  residents flagged. Five of six tested positive, plus 20 others — meaning  80 per cent of their cases may have at first appeared asymptomatic. But  a more thorough assessment the next day revealed that a dozen more of  the infected residents had signs of illness. Within two weeks, all but  three of the infected residents contacted for follow-up had reported at  least one symptom. While Redditt warned their data could be affected by recall bias — someone only  noticing a mild symptom after being told they were sick — she described  the change that a broader symptom screen could make in determining who  had signs of COVID-19 as “striking.”  The  most common symptom, both on the first day post-test and in the ensuing  two weeks, was a headache — affecting 58.3 per cent of cases. The next  most common symptom was loss of taste, with both exceeding the number  who reported fevers, coughs and shortness of breath.  The study echoes findings from a Boston shelter outbreak,  where only 0.7 per cent of residents with COVID-19 had a fever, 1.4 per  cent had shortness of breath and 7.5 per cent had a cough. The city’s most recent screening tool for shelters asks about a variety of symptoms, including headaches. Since the spring, Redditt believes there’s been “significant learning” about the virus. To  Rashid, their directives are now fairly clear: “Where in doubt,  particularly people living in congregate living centres … the threshold  needs to be very low for testing and isolation.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Lights, camera, Zoom: How to take your virtual meetings to the next level

    When the COVID-19 pandemic first turned video calls into the prevailing platform for social interaction, there was a voyeuristic thrill to peering inside people's homes in all of their poorly lit, pixelated and bare-walled non-glory.But in the months since Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other video chats became a facet of daily life, new standards have been set for virtual presentation, prompting people to consider how to best frame themselves on a computer screen.The Canadian Press asked experts for tips on how people can take their video calls to the next level by upgrading their production skills, digital manners and background décor. If you wouldn't do it in person, don't do it on cameraWhile the shift from the boardroom to the Zoom room has given rise to a new digital etiquette, many of the rules of in-person decorum still apply, says Carolyn Levy, president of technology for human resources consultancy Randstad Canada.For example, she said most professionals wouldn't check their emails, get some work done or talk to a colleague in the middle of an office presentation, but such attention slips have become all too common online."The rule of thumb is (if you wouldn't do it) when you were in person, don't do it if you're virtual." Eye contact is crucial to virtual communication, Levy said, so participants should look directly into the camera when talking, and turn their gaze to the speaker's window to show they're listening.Levy said hosts can help prevent digital faux pas by establishing expectations in their meeting invites, such as whether cameras should be on and when to use the mute button.She also urged attendees to check their setups before they click to join a meeting to avoid technology-related mishaps. Lights, camera, ZoomCinematographer and photographer Gary Gould says all it takes is a few simple steps to put yourself in the best possible light on your next video call.The Ryerson University professor said one way to show your best angles is to put your laptop on a stack of books so the camera is at eye level.Gould suggested people position themselves as if they were posing for a "passport photo" — your face should take up most of the frame, but leave some space around your head and shoulders so it doesn't seem claustrophobic.Placing yourself close to the camera has the added benefit of ensuring that your laptop's microphone can pick up the sound of your voice when speaking at full volume, said Gould.While a little sunshine never hurts, Gould warned that having a window in the back of your shot will likely obscure your face in shadows. He said the issue can often be fixed by turning the camera 180 degrees.He also recommended arranging your desk lamps so the light is shining toward your face, noting that warm-coloured bulbs such as LEDs tend to be the most flattering. Learn from the pros: YouTubers and video-game streamersKris Alexander, an assistant professor at Ryerson University's media school, warns his students that it takes more than an impressive resume to win a position. In the Zoom marketplace, Alexander says, "your camera feed is a job interview."For tips on professional virtual presentation, Alexander encourages people to turn to those who have built lucrative livelihoods based on at-home digital production — the stars of YouTube and the video-game streaming platform Twitch."Currently, we are all in competition with Twitch streamers and YouTubers, whether we want to believe it or not," said Alexander, a video games researcher and Twitch streamer.Thankfully, these video gurus have uploaded their secrets in tutorials on lighting, sound, colour correction and graphics, often using tools that can be found in your own home, said Alexander."The beautiful thing about it is it starts with you," he said. "It starts with what technology you have available to you." You should be the focal point of your video callToronto interior designer Nike Onile says the background for your video calls can serve as a palette to show off your esthetic tastes, but the centrepiece of every Zoom room should be the same."You want you to be the focal point," said Onile, founder of the spatial design studio Ode. "The backdrop should be subtle enough that you still remain the thing that people are looking at."You don't want to compete for your audience's attention by overwhelming the frame with cluttered walls, contrasting loud colours or busy patterns, said Onile.She suggested adding a large piece of art, curtains or a plant to liven up a plain background and create dimension. Décor with uniform, repetitive patterns, such as a bookcase, is also visually engaging without risking distraction, she said.Onile said video call users should also consider how their outfit fits into the frame. Wearing black against a dark backdrop can make you seem like a floating head, she said, while clothes that contrast with the colour of the wall can help you pop onscreen. There's nothing like a personal touchJessie Bahrey of Port Moody, B.C., and her partner, D.C. politico Claude Taylor, have established themselves as the reigning connoisseurs of video-call backdrops as the minds behind Room Rater, a Twitter account that has racked up more than 350,000 followers by scoring the setups of at-home news segments on a scale out of 10.Bahrey said Zoom rooms with a personal touch tend to earn higher points than those with professional-grade production.She said media figures can show a more relatable side of themselves with details such as sports jerseys, political messages, meaningful quotations, family heirlooms and children's artwork. Some even shake up their set dressing with hidden symbols, she said.Bahrey said simple knick-knacks can serve as conversation starters that help people feel more connected on video calls, even when they can't be in the same room."I think working from home is going to be the new norm," said Bahrey, who works at a greenhouse. "So people better get their rooms ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Graydon Nicholas the new chancellor of St. Thomas University

    Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas says he hopes to get St.Thomas University more involved with First Nations communities in his new role as chancellor. "It's a great honour and privilege to be appointed to this capacity," Nicholas said Tuesday. From Tobique First Nation, Nicholas began teaching business and Indigenous law at St. Thomas University in 1983, so the student climate isn't new to him. "If I can help in reaching out to more First Nation communities, that would be great," he said after his appointment to the four-year term. "I would look forward to that for sure. "I'm hoping that's what will happen."Nicholas rose to prominence as head of the Union New Brunswick Indians, which he served in the 1970s and '80s. He was chair of Native Studies at STU from 1989 to 1991, when he was appointed to the provincial court. From 2009 to 2014, he was New Brunswick lieutenant-governor.Nicholas is also a member of the Order of Canada. Nicholas said his brothers attended St. Thomas University and while he didn't, he feels part of the campus community. He said he hopes to keep teaching at the liberal arts university in Fredericton.He found out about the university's interest in having him be chancellor when its president, Dawn Russell, asked him if he would be interested. "That kind of took me back a little bit," said Nicholas. He said the university used to always appoint the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saint John to the role, so he will be the first layperson to become chancellor. Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president, communications, said the university decided last year, after the retirement of Bishop Robert Harris, to choose a chancellor who isn't ordained."The change was made to reflect a broadening role of the chancellor at St. Thomas in representing the university at activities related to advancement," Carleton said in an email. "The change provides us with more flexibility in the role."

  • Man sentenced to two years less a day for starting fires in Thunder Bay

    THUNDER BAY - A 21-year-old man responsible for starting two separate fires in the city earlier this year was sentenced to two years less a day in a Thunder Bay Zoom courtroom on Monday. Trey Carlson, 21, entered pleas to one count of arson: disregard for human life, one count of arson to damage property and failing to comply with a release order to not possess any incendiary materials. “Irrational and impulsive I think are the best words to describe the two... acts in question,” Defence lawyer David Mackenzie said at Carlson’s sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 7. The court heard Carlson was responsible for lighting two fires: one in January and one in August. The first fire took place on Jan. 31 in the area of  McLaughlin Street and Connolly Street. Police and fire crews attended and noticed a fire between the two locations. Firefighters were able to remove three individuals that were trapped inside the McLaughlin Street residence from the second floor with a ladder. The three individuals, a woman and her two children ages three and eight, were all treated by emergency medical personnel for minor smoke inhalation.  Four other individuals who were on the main floor were able to evacuate from the residence upon noticing the fire, court heard. Fires crews were able to extinguish the fires at both residences. Both properties were left with significant damage, crown counsel said. Days after the incident, Carlson attended the Thunder Bay police station and told police he was turning himself in and he was the one who started the fire after he went out drinking and on his way home started the fire by lighting garbage and cardboard with a lighter before walking home. Another property was damaged on Aug. 17. Police and emergency crews were dispatched to a bush area near the intersection of Island and Baffin drive after receiving a report of an active fire suspected to be arson. When police arrived they saw a motor home engulfed in flames and a tent beside it also on fire. The owners were both present and sitting on the grass. An investigation revealed that Carlson also had set this fire and at the time of the incident he was under court orders to not possess any materials that could start a fire. Carlson’s lawyer told the court his client has acknowledged his actions and accepts responsibility for the fires. A medical report for Carlson was entered as an exhibit during his sentencing hearing. As well as a custodial sentence, defence recommended rehabilitation and counselling for Carlson while he is custody. Carlson’s father spoke briefly during the sentencing hearing to tell the court of his son’s ongoing behavioural issues he has had all his life and his need for counselling to overcome those issues. Mackenzie stated there was no planning or malice behind either of the fires and were both done out of impulsivity. The Crown agreed with Carlson's need for rehabilitation but acknowledged the public also needs protection from his random wishes to start fires. Judge Gary Kunnas sentenced Carlson to two years less a day at a provincial institution. Following his custodial sentence, he will be placed on probation for three years, according to court documents. He also received a 10-year weapons prohibition.  Part of his probation conditions will require him not to possess any lighters, matches or incendiary devices or be within 100 feet of any of the properties he set fire to.  He will also be required to participate or attend any rehabilitative or counselling programs recommended by his probation officer.Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Air Canada cuts are 'final nail in the coffin' for air service on Cape Breton Island: airport CEO

    A decision by Air Canada to indefinitely suspend its operations in Cape Breton will have an "absolutely catastrophic" effect on the Nova Scotia island, the CEO of the airport in Sydney, N.S., said Tuesday.Mike MacKinnon called the airline's move "a massive blow" to the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport, which he said was already struggling to survive during a pandemic that has brought air travel to a near standstill."Our airport has been repeatedly slashed by air service cuts ever since the pandemic began and now this announcement, on top of the recent WestJet route suspensions, is effectively the final nail in the coffin for air service to/from our community for the foreseeable future," MacKinnon said in a news release.Air Canada suspended service between Sydney and Halifax earlier this fall. On Tuesday, the airline said service between Sydney and Toronto, now offered five days a week, would cease as of Jan. 11.New challenges, costs for rotational workers The move is a major blow for rotational workers who regularly travel outside the province for work. Josh Rambeau of North Sydney is a workplace health and safety advisor in the construction industry. He's been doing rotational work for 10 years and currently works around southern British Columbia.He said his usually 20-minute drive to the airport will now turn into a journey of more than four hours so he can catch a flight out of Halifax."It's very disappointing," Rambeau said Tuesday. "It's going to take more time away from my family. It's going to add expenses on for me for travel, it's more fuel costs."Since he has to get on a flight one way or another, Rambeau said in the winter, he'll likely have to spend nights in a Halifax hotel when rough weather is expected. He'll also have to budget for public transit, taxi cabs or the cost of leaving his car at the airport for weeks at a time. If he is able to get a drive with friends or family, they will then have to isolate for two weeks in accordance with provincial COVID-19 regulations and miss out on work themselves. Rotational workers in the province can spend time with their families in their own homes without physical distancing but can't go into stores and other public places.Although Rambeau said some Cape Bretoners have  applauded the announcement because they assume the cancellation of flights will help keep COVID-19 out of the area, he fears the opposite.He said workers like him will now be upping their exposure risks because of longer journeys, with more stops along the way, including in more-populated cities, such as Halifax.He also sympathizes with the airport staff who will lose their jobs as a result."There's nothing good about this," Rambeau said. Airport using reserve fundsMacKinnon noted that before the pandemic, Sydney was served by both Air Canada and WestJet. The airport had regular service to Halifax and Toronto, and seasonally to Montreal. Service cutbacks to the region and other parts of the Maritimes began this fall with WestJet; Air Canada suspended some of its services soon after.WATCH | Air Canada cuts more flights to Atlantic provinces:In an interview, MacKinnon said the recent service cuts mean the airport is using its reserve funds to stay open.After the last commercial flight on Jan. 10, he said the airport plans to stay open for private planes, medevac and cargo planes that come a few times a week."It will be a very quiet winter and basically we'll be going into a bit of a hibernation ... working hard on recovery strategies." Air Canada also announced Tuesday that it was pulling out of Saint John indefinitely, as well as suspending four routes in Deer Lake, N.L., Charlottetown, Fredericton and Halifax beginning Jan. 11.Those routes include: * Deer Lake-Halifax * Fredericton-Toronto * Charlottetown-Toronto * Halifax-Ottawa3rd major round of cuts to regionThe Atlantic Canada Airports Association issued a statement saying the service cuts could lead to the closure of some small regional airports."This is the third major round of cuts to air service for our region in the last six months," said Derrick Stanford, association president and CEO of the Saint John Airport."Service has been whittled down to an unsustainable level for our airports. Our industry cannot survive and operate in these conditions, and we are seeing the worst-case scenario playing out here today."This will have a huge impact on our region's economy, on the ability of families to reconnect, on the movement of essential workers, and on airport employees and businesses."Vaccine could put travellers at easeMacKinnon said he's hopeful COVID-19 vaccines — the first of which are expected to be rolled out on a small scale in Canada this month — will start to restore some public confidence in air travel.But with widespread distribution of vaccines likely several months away, MacKinnon said he wants the provincial and federal governments to support COVID-19 testing at airports — something that has recently been piloted in Alberta and Ontario, but not administered on a large scale.He said he was encouraged by Ottawa's fall economic update, in which Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland mentioned support for regional airports would be coming soon. But he'd also like to see help for airlines."An airport is just not successful without airlines operating and without commercial air traffic," MacKinnon said. "That's the bottom line."Halifax left with six destinationsTiffany Chase, Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson, said Tuesday their Ottawa and Deer Lake routes will be suspended for at least one month, but that suspension could be longer depending on demand in February.She said they were disappointed to see the Halifax-Sydney route suspended indefinitely, which means it likely won't be coming back "anytime soon."The Halifax airport will be left with service to only six domestic destinations in total during the Ottawa and Deer Lake suspension, Chase said. In 2019, the airport flew to 46 locations within Canada, the United States and other countries.Chase said their flight network took years to build, and although people might think air services will simply come back when there's a vaccine in wide-spread use, that might not be the case."In some cases these routes may never come back," she said.Current environment 'challenging,' Air Canada says In an email to CBC Tuesday, Air Canada said the decision to suspend all routes to Sydney and Saint John was "not taken lightly" and it regrets the impact on customers and community partners.The airline said it is "increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment, without specific financial support from government." In the statement, the airline said it is waiting for government negotiations to start.According to the statement, Air Canada is still carrying less than eight per cent of its normal passenger volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, "with no horizon for recovery."Following WestJet's announcement in October, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil called on the federal government to create a national strategy to protect air travel in the region."We believe the national government needs to be at the table to recognize that ... our greatest success of recovering economically after COVID, will be with a vibrant air service that will include in our region, both Air Canada, WestJet and others," McNeil said at the time.Chris d'Entremont, the Conservative MP for West Nova, said Nova Scotians who depend on the aviation sector have long been calling for a plan from the federal Liberal government."As a result of this suspension, airport employees, rotational workers, university students and the tourism industry will be greatly impacted," d'Entremont said in a statement."Unfortunately, the Trudeau government continues to leave the thousands of Canadians who rely on the aviation industry in the dark about how or if they will have jobs to return to."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Warranty flyer confusion, kitchen gear purchased

    SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - During a 25 November 2020 meeting, Twp. council received a letter from Local Authority Services in response to a sewer/water line warranty flier that was mailed out to residents bearing the township’s name and logo. At the time, the flier generated confusion and skepticism amongst residents, who thought it was some type of mail-in scam. The letter will be posted on the township website in an effort to clear up any concerns.  Councillors supported a resolution from the City of Belleville asking the province to allow municipalities to run elections as they see fit. Then, a surplus farm dwelling severance was approved, resubmitted from 29 August 2018 as the conditions of consent were not met. Applicants have another year to sort those out.  Next, the purchase of $37,911 in kitchen equipment for the new daycare centre was approved. The equipment was selected by ELM and funded by the $500,000 portion of the grant for expenses surplus to the building. Then, a year-end report outlined all the projects that Twp. staff completed this year.  Council was updated on rust-coating for municipal vehicles, which has since been completed. The full fleet cost $4,000. Then, securing a new Integrity Commissioner was deferred to the 2 December meeting. Work to the Murray Huston Drain was discussed, and council approved engaging Spriet Associates for an engineers report.  “Ongoing issues with CN and their participation in the Drainage Act” were discussed next, and councillors were quick to direct staff to pen a letter to the MP, MPP, and Ministries of Transportation and Agriculture outlining their ongoing concerns. At least two drains with culverts running beneath the railroad have had repairs suspended, said the Drainage Supervisor. OMAFRA is currently in talks with CN, but not much else is known yet.  A motion from Deputy Mayor Marigay Wilkins saw council give an additional $1,000 to local area food banks. Near the end of the meeting, discussion moved to severance application B09/2020 which was appealed by the county. This was a severance from Wednesday, 28 October 2020 that created two 50-acre farm lots. Staff say this will appear before county council at a future meeting, and could be sent to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal for a final decision.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Regina Catholic Schools moving to remote learning next week

    Regina Catholic Schools is following the lead of Regina Public Schools and moving to remote learning for all students in pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8.Twylla West, communications and media co-ordinator for Regina Catholic Schools, said the decision was made independently of Regina Public Schools, but that there might be a benefit to both divisions going this route."Perhaps with the whole city moving to that level of isolation and remote learning, perhaps that will have a greater chance at impacting the outcomes."West said it wasn't an easy decision for the division."I've never watched a group of trustees deliberate for so long or have such heartbreaking conversations about making a decision," she said.West said staffing was a huge concern, not only because of staff isolating and off sick, but because employees are also tasked with contact tracing, which puts a further strain on their time.Other factors included increased COVID-19 transmission rates in Regina, fear and anxiety leading to decreased student attendance, growing concerns about contacting families regarding isolation and alignment with public health directives.Not an extended Christmas breakWest said this remote learning is different than the remote learning done in March because this time, the division was prepared."We've been anticipating that this could be a move that needed to be made and it could be a move that needed to be made very quickly," she said. "So all of our teachers have been working with their students on using those platforms."West said the offering in the spring was "supplemental learning," but this time the learning is mandatory and students will be expected to attend like a regular school day.The division said in a release that students will be provided with paper copies to help cut down on screen time, and students in specialized programming may remain at Level 2 (face-to-face with masks), or Level 3 (a hybrid of face-to-face and remote learning).'Oh, no, not again'Crystal Nieviadomy is the mother to three elementary school students in Regina. She says the first thing she thought when she heard Regina Public Schools was moving to remote learning was, "Oh, no, not again," but despite the challenges she supports the school division's decision.Starting next week, all students in the division will be learning from home until Jan. 11, a letter from the school board said.Nieviadomy has four children, three of whom are in elementary school — grades one, three and five."They all need some level of help to understand or to, you know, navigate through the assignments," she said.Both she and her husband work outside the home, though she'll be working from home while her kids are remote learning.She said she's lucky her workplace is flexible, but she knows that's not the case for everyone."There's a whole bunch of families that ... this juggling is going to be very difficult. There's a lot of people who don't have the luxury of being able to do their jobs remotely or they may not have family in the city that can help."Regina schools needed a 'reset'Nieviadomy said she supports the school division's decision."I thought that the way that the communication was laid out, it highlighted how complex the situation is and that, you know, there were a lot of factors that went into making this decision," she said. "It kind of helped put it into perspective."As of Dec. 7, 89 people in Regina Public Schools — 63 students and 26 staff — have tested positive for COVID-19, with 39 of 57 schools in the division affected, according to the letter.There have also been nearly 25 per cent more staff absences than in an average year, according to the letter, making it increasingly difficult to safely run schools.She said her kids' school has seen three classrooms closed over recent weeks, and that many staff and students have either been absent due to illness or isolating while waiting for test results."Regina needed to be given a chance to have a bit of a reset," she said. "I hope that what it does is it just calms the waters a bit so that come January, the kids can get back into the classroom, because that's where they want to be."'Ahead of the game' compared to spring remote learningThe silver lining is that thanks to the Christmas break, parents will only have to juggle about two weeks of remote learning, Nieviadomy said.It's also going to be easier this time around, because it's not totally new like it was in the spring."As parents, we don't have that steep learning curve of … how do these programs work, how do we help our kids to understand how to submit assignments or play around with the technology?"Workplaces, too, have a better idea of how to manage employees working from home."I think that the feeling of complete panic that everybody had in the spring, it may not be to the same level right now," she said."There's some feeling of, we're ahead of the game compared to where we were in the spring, but it doesn't make it any less difficult for families to juggle."Lessons learnedNieviadomy said she also learned a lot about how to help her kids with school the first time around."There's little things that I picked up," she said. "What scenarios stress them out, what kinds of environments they need to have to be able to be productive, what times of day they are able to focus more on the work."One of the biggest lessons she learned was to be flexible."Some of the assignments may not get done in what would be a typical classroom day between 9:00 and 3:30," she said. "This is not a normal routine for us. It's not a normal routine for my workday either."Both she and her children are already looking forward to getting back to school in the new year, though."A month feels like a lifetime to the kids who were so thrilled to get back to the regular school day," she said.CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.

  • Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade : une course à trois pour la mairie?

    Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade – Un autre visage connu à Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade pourrait bien s'ajouter sur la ligne de départ en vue de la course à la mairie de la municipalité l'automne prochain. Après l'ancien grand patron de Cogeco Media Richard Lachance, voilà que l'avocate de profession Suzanne Rompré manifeste, elle aussi, un intérêt pour le grand siège. Rappelons que déjà, la mairesse sortante Diane Aubut a manifesté un vif intérêt pour continuer le travail amorcé lors des dernières années.   Manifestement, ce travail n'est pas suffisant puisque celle qui devrait fixer sa décision officiellement «après les Fêtes» croit qu'il est possible voire souhaitable de faire plus. «Ce n'est rien particulièrement contre l'administration en place. Il y a de bonnes choses qui se sont faites, mais on peut faire mieux. J'ai notamment une vision pour l'environnement où on peut en faire davantage», explique-t-elle. Après une carrière marquée par la fonction publique, Suzanne Rompré estime posséder les atouts nécessaires pour l'emploi. «Je participe au conseil activement depuis 2016. J'ai à cœur les intérêts de ma localité. L'administration d'une ville nécessite une planification stratégique que je peux apporter. Vous savez, ça devient de plus en plus complexe de gérer une municipalité. C'est, aujourd'hui, beaucoup plus rigoureux qu'à une certaine époque», prévient-elle. Celle qui s'est fait remarquer pour son dévouement dans le dossier de la nomination controversé d'un directeur général à Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade soutient ne pas se présenter pour la gloire, mais bien pour servir la population. «Je n'irai pas là pour bien paraître. J'y vais pour le bien-être des citoyens. J'ai du temps à consacrer. Mes nombreuses présences au conseil municipal m'ont donné le goût de la politique. Je vous le dit tout de suite : je n'ai aucune ambition politique. Ce que je veux, c'est aider ma localité.» Madame Rompré considère qu'une meilleure transparence est de mise de la part de la municipalité. «Dans le dossier de l'embauche du DG, on a joué avec les mots et on a converti ça sous un autre nom, mais ça demeure le même travail qui est effectué. Aussi, pourquoi on empêche les gens de filmer les séances du conseil municipal? En plus, les questions du public ne figurent même pas aux procès verbaux de ces séances. Pourquoi pas plus de transparence?», questionne-t-elle. Même si elle désire visiblement faire de l'environnement l'un de ses principaux cheval de bataille, celle qui est aussi présidente du Comité vigilance hydrocarbures des Chenaux se garde bien de dévoiler ses plans. «Il y a des améliorations positives à continuer», s'est-elle contentée de répondre, sourire en coin.Marc-André Pelletier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nouvelliste

  • Drainage Act for Wardsville?

    SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - A budget meeting held Wednesday, 2 December 2020 saw council and staff inch closer to finalizing the 2021 budget. The largest decision of the evening related to finding a fix for storm water struggles in Wardsville, and council hopes that the Drainage Act can come into play to save the township some money on what would otherwise be a multi-million dollar project.  Council moved to initiate a petition under Section 4 of the Drainage Act as the road authority for the village of Wardsville. This effectively distributes the costs amongst landowners in Wardsville, instead of the general taxpayers across the entire township. As the road authority, the municipality would be assessed a significant portion. The County, who owns two roads in the community (Longwoods Rd. and Haggerty Rd.), would hypothetically be assessed for their portion as well, explained Public Works staff.  Part of the Drainage Act involves public meetings, where staff meet with all affected landowners for feedback. “There would be no direct assessment to people,” said Public Works manager Greg Storms. “There would be a process to find out what residents really want to do with their drainage problems. It will bring information back to this council table, and if that process determines that nobody wants to do anything about drainage, I think that discussion needs to happen at council.” Coun. Martin Vink, who voted against the motion, believes that more work should be done to improve the sparse drainage infrastructure that already exists in Wardsville.  “My point has always been that I like to see the same sort of services across the municipality. If you have a drain that’s in Glencoe, and it’s not working, are you going to ask for a municipal drain? I don’t think so, it’s going to be fixed.” Moving on with other budget items, council voted to drop the paving of the municipal parking lot in Glencoe from this budget.  “I think that is more of a want, not a need,” explained Coun. Doug Bartlett, who seconded the motion. Council will reconvene Wednesday, 16 December 2020 to continue with budget deliberations.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner