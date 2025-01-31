Aqui Para Ti: Jan. 31, 2025

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Kylie Kelce reveals adorable Travis Kelce shirts her daughters will wear for the Super Bowl
We know that Jason Kelce will be both rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and for his brother Travis Kelce on Super Bowl Sunday, but will that extend to the rest of his immediate family? For that, we got an answer from his wife, Kylie Kelce. On the latest episode o
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Revisiting The Canucks Decision To Trade Bo Horvat Two Years Later
Bo Horvat was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders on January 30, 2023.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘I’m Happy He’s Going To Be On My Team’: Wild Goaltender Filip Gustavsson Looking Forward To Being Teammates With Maple Leafs’ William Nylander At 4 Nations Face-Off
Nylander scored the Leafs’ lone goal on Wednesday against Gustavsson and the Wild.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
J.T. Miller's Lack Of Words For Feud With Elias Pettersson Makes Rangers Rumors More Believable
Here's the latest on where the Rangers stand in the J.T. Miller sweepstakes.
- The Canadian Press
Utah Hockey Club narrows the choice of a permanent name to three finalists. It won't be the Yeti
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has chosen three finalists for the permanent team name it will adopt beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up video showed what Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win
When the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship last season, they had to do so on the road in Baltimore. And for Taylor Swift, it meant navigating her way to the field in an unfamiliar stadium to greet boyfriend Travis Kelce. It was chaos. Fast forward a year, and Swift was…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Rory McIlroy makes slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy made a slam-dunk hole-in-one on Thursday during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill's par-3 15th.
- Yahoo Sports
Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of sexual misconduct by 6 massage therapists
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2016 at local Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers.
- USA TODAY Sports
Who are the highest-paid players on Chiefs? Salary cap, payroll numbers, what to know
The Chiefs have done a good job retaining their talent via lucrative extensions. Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones are the top examples of this.
- The Hockey News - St. Louis Blues
Blues: 3 Potential Free-Agent Destinations For Brandon Saad
With Brandon Saad's contract set to be terminated, let's look at three clubs who could target him.
- USA TODAY Sports
What NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl? There are 12. Here's what to know
With almost six decades of Super Bowls, there are still 12 of the NFL's 32 franchises that haven't won. Here's a look at the list.
- FTW Outdoors
James Cook adamantly rejected the excuse that the refs had anything to do with the Chiefs' AFC title
While the Chiefs have benefited from some favorable calls this season, Sunday's AFC Championship Game was about as fairly an officiated game as we could have asked for. Still, that didn't stop fans from claiming that the officials han
- USA TODAY Sports
4 Nations Face-Off rosters announced for USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden
Wednesday marked the unveiling of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. Who will play for the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden?
- USA TODAY Sports
Once a gold standard, Michigan football's response to NCAA violations shows it's just a common cheat
The once proud Michigan football program is now your average NCAA cheat. And its excuses for breaking rules are laughable.
- Hoops Hype
Trade rumor rankings: De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler and more
With a little over a week left until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the league was hit with another bombastic trade rumor regarding the player who finished No. 2 on this list, from a report that came almost out of nowhere. Elsewhere, after the Nick Richards-
- Yahoo Sports
2025 Fantasy Baseball: Did you forget how these 4 players finished last season?
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
- The Canadian Press
Crosby to captain Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off; Matthews gets U.S. nod
Connor McDavid knew the answer all the way back in October.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Popular Michigan resort climbs into the trees with planned new course
No, it's not James Bond but Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner who will design a new course with a big name in rural Michigan.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd up Patrick Mahomes got razzed by a ref for his terrible spike after TD
Everyone had to make fun of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game. He scored the most clutch of touchdowns in the fourth quarter with a run into the end zone and then completely botched the spike of the football. It was ridiculously bad. PATRICK MAHOMES CAL
- The Canadian Press
Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier, draft picks to Flyers for Frost, Farabee
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have traded left-wingers Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Morgan Frost and left-winger Joel Farabee.