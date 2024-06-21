Aqui Para Ti: June 21, 2024

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Prankster Coaxes CNN-Hating Donald Trump Fan Into Making Hilariously Awkward Admission
“All right. There you have it,” said "The Good Liars" comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
- The Daily Beast
Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign
With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i
- Entertainment Weekly
Heidi Klum takes off her shirt on “Hot Ones ”to cool down from heat, stuns host Sean Evans
The set just got a lot hotter.
- Motherly
Mom asks for advice after her child receives a note from a classmate’s parent
"I am trying to handle a certain situation properly so I don’t let my anger get the best of me."
- People
Utah Woman Accused of Killing Parents and Telling Police, 'I Would Do It Again. I Hate Them'
Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge
- The Independent
Trump left red-faced in Virginia after MAGA candidate fails to grab decisive win
Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance
- HuffPost
Kaitlan Collins 'Can't Believe' She Has To Fact-Check Trump On Biden Accusation
The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.
- Hello!
Prince William rescues mother-in-law Carole Middleton after Royal Ascot mishap
The Prince of Wales helped his mother-in-law Carole Middleton to free her heel after her shoe got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot on Wednesday
- Digital Spy
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner makes rare divorce comment about ex-wife Christine Baumgartner
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has made a rare public comment about his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.
- Business Insider
Satellite images capture Russia's Black Sea Fleet running from its base in Crimea as Ukraine hit it with missiles and exploding drones
Ukraine has waged a highly effective asymmetric-warfare campaign against the Black Sea Fleet, destroying and damaging a number of Russian warships.
- HuffPost
Trump Loses It At Fox News, Says No One Can Trust It
The former president is once again lashing out at the network for letting a guest speak critically of him.
- HuffPost
Trump Spokesperson's 1-Word Description Of His Message Has Critics Very, Very Confused
Karoline Leavitt claimed the former president is bringing one thing to the campaign trail.
- INSIDER
A timeline of David Beckham's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, and what Victoria Beckham has said about it
A new book, "The House of Beckham," alleges that Rebecca Loos ended her affair with David Beckham after he didn't tip a waitress.
- People
Fla. Fire Rescue Lieutenant Kills Wife, Then Himself Shortly After Couple Celebrated 1st Wedding Anniversary
The deceased parents leave behind four children
- Yahoo Sports
Los Angeles Kings reveal new logo design inspired by Wayne Gretzky era
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
- People
Blake Shelton Shares Hilarious Photo of Himself Biking Back to Hotel After He 'Drank So Much' in Italy
The country star celebrated his 48th birthday with wife Gwen Stefani in Italy
- CNN
Hear what Judge Judy thinks about the legal cases against Trump
CNN’s Chris Wallace sits down with Judy Sheindlin, who provides her thoughts on the legal cases involving former President Trump. Watch the full episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” streaming June 21 on Max.
- BuzzFeed
So THAT'S Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others
There are some biological reasons why mosquitoes are more attracted to some people more than others.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Bank Teller: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Keep More Than $3,000 in a Checking Account
Many people simply leave a large chunk of money in their checking accounts and let it sit there. But is that the best move? Probably not. GOBankingRates spoke to Rachael P., a seasoned bank teller who...
- Hello!
Mike Tindall's awkward moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot captured in photo you might have missed
Queen Camilla's incredible hat got in the way on day one of Royal Ascot as she greeted Mike Tindall with a sweet kiss. See hilarious photos…