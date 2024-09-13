Aqui Para Ti: Sept. 13, 2024

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Mocked For 'Epic Freudian Slip' About Tim Walz
The former president made two mix-ups about Kamala Harris' running mate in under a minute.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
- The Daily Beast
Wolf Blitzer Says CNN Is Cutting Away From Trump’s ‘Very Weird Statements’
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.“They kept screaming at me,” Trump cont
- People
Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Bikini Body at 66 After Pool Workout
The actress detailed her "last workout" before she films her latest movie role
- BuzzFeed
Megyn Kelly Said "F You, Taylor Swift" After The Singer Endorsed Kamala Harris And Tim Walz, And Here's Why This Outburst Is A Problem
"You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor."
- HuffPost
Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Endorsement Plans
The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Like "Oh, Sweetie, No" About J.D. Vance's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Endorsement Of Kamala Harris
The call is coming from inside the house, J.D.
- The Daily Beast
Republican Strategist Goes Quiet on CNN When Asked About Trump’s Conspiracy
A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the
- The Independent
Trump gave Harris a shocking two-word compliment after the debate
Presidential candidates both attended a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero hours after the debate
- HuffPost
Trump's Mental Acuity Called Into Question With Devastating Debate Comparison
Abby Phillip spotted the former president's differing answers on a topic right in his "wheelhouse."
- Deadline
Chad McQueen Dies: ‘Karate Kid’ Bad Guy & Son Of Screen Legend Was 63
Chad McQueen, who played Dutch in the first two Karate Kid films, appeared in about two dozen other movies and was the son of screen legend Steve McQueen, has died at 63. He died Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Desert, according to his mother Neile Adams McQueen. “His remarkable journey as a loving …
- The Independent
Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Rolls Bonkers Supercut of Trump’s Arizona Rally
MSNBC’s Morning Joe opened Friday with a montage of some of the wild moments from Donald Trump’s first rally since his debate with Kamala Harris.The compilation used a section from Tuesday’s debate in which the vice president invited viewers to go to one of Trump’s rallies, saying such events are “a really interesting thing to watch.” Harris said during the ABC News head-to-head that attendees would hear Trump talking about Hannibal Lecter and see people leaving out of boredom, but they wouldn’t
- The Wrap
Trump Knocks Off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch With His Own ‘Era’ Tees: ‘Calling All Swifties’
The shirts feature a collage of photos of the former president, directly styled after the mega pop star’s own design The post Trump Knocks Off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch With His Own ‘Era’ Tees: ‘Calling All Swifties’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- BuzzFeed
I Might Burst A Lung From Laughing So Hard At These 56 Jokes About The Presidential Debate
The presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is a night that'll go down in Twitter history.
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Crew Howl at Trump’s Debate Performance
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
- HuffPost
Conservatives Roast ‘Creepy’ Trump Over Botched Debate In MSNBC Supercut
Faces familiar to the former president delivered a blistering critique in the montage.
- Hello!
Princess Kate and Prince William's never-before-seen garden at Anmer Hall is straight from a fairytale
The Prince and Princess of Wales' garden at Anmer Hall they share with theri children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is straight from a fairytale - see rare photo from intimate family video sharing Kate's health update
- Entertainment Weekly
Simon Cowell left speechless and Howie Mandel choked up by “America's Got Talent ”performance: 'You just broke us'
Twelve showstopping acts performed in the semifinals.
- USA TODAY
Colorado mayor, police respond to Trump's claims that Venezuelan gang is 'taking over'
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the police leaders have announced arrests and addressed Donald Trump's claims that a Venezuelan gang is 'taking over.'