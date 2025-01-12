Arab, EU diplomats in Saudi for talks on support for Syria

This handout image made available by the Telegram channel of the official Syrian Foreign Ministry shows Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khereiji (R) during a meeting with Syria's new foreign minister, Assaad al-Shibani, in the Saudi capital Riyadh late on January 1, 2025.

Talks between key diplomats from the Middle East and Europe were taking place in the Saudi capital Sunday with discussions focused on reestablishing stability in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest economy, is seeking to increase its influence in Syria after Islamist-led rebels toppled Assad last month, analysts say.

The talks on Sunday will unfold in two sessions: the first will bring together Arab officials, while the second will feature wider participation, including from Turkey, France, the European Union and the United Nations, a Saudi official told AFP on Saturday.

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the main rebel group in the alliance that overthrew Assad, is pushing for sanctions relief.

Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, imposed sanctions on Assad's government over his brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011, which triggered the civil war.

More than 13 years of conflict have killed over half a million Syrians, left infrastructure destroyed and the people impoverished, while millions have fled their homes, including to Europe.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that the 27-nation bloc could begin lifting sanctions if Syria's new rulers took steps to form an inclusive government that protected minorities.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Assad's government in 2012 and had long openly championed his ouster. But in 2023 it hosted an Arab League meeting at which Assad was welcomed back into the regional fold.

This month the Gulf kingdom has sent food, shelter and medical supplies to Syria over land and by plane.



