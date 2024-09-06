Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to bring back facial recognition technology
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will once again use facial recognition technology. The department stopped after the software provider discontinued the service.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will once again use facial recognition technology. The department stopped after the software provider discontinued the service.
Until supplies last, save 28 per cent on this Amazon Lightning Deal.
Apple's iPhone 16 launch is clouded in China by competitive pressure from local players and uncertainty over when the country might get access to its Apple Intelligence feature, according to analysts. Hours after the US consumer electronics giant is expected to launch its iPhone 16 line-up on September 9, California time, Huawei Technologies will have its own event, where it is expected to unveil its 'tri-fold' smartphone with two hinges. Richard Yu Chengdong, the chairman of Huawei's global bus
The White House, aiming to persuade U.S. tech giants to offer more digital bandwidth for government-funded internet censorship evasion tools, held a meeting with representatives of Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Cloudflare and others on Thursday. The tools have seen a surge of usage in Russia, Iran, Myanmar and authoritarian states that heavily censor the internet. The pitch to tech companies was to help offer discounted or heavily subsidized server bandwidth to meet the fast-growing demand for virtual private network (VPN) applications funded by the U.S.-backed Open Technology Fund, the organisation’s president, Laura Cunningham, told Reuters.
Beijing-based Zhipu AI, one of China's four artificial intelligence (AI) "tigers", has raised an undisclosed amount in a new funding round - led by a state-backed investor, which put the start-up's value at around 20 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion). Proceeds from Zhipu AI's latest financing round - estimated to be worth "billions of yuan", according to a report on Thursday by local media outlet 36Kr - will be used to "support technological innovation and ecosystem buildout" for its large language
While some of the frenzy has subsided, the inevitability of the AI revolution remains deeply entrenched in corporate boardrooms and on Wall Street. “The risk of under-investing is dramatically greater than the risk of over-investing,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told investors recently.
(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc., a chip supplier for Apple Inc. and other big tech companies, fell in late trading after delivering a disappointing sales forecast, hurt by the portion of its business that isn’t tied to artificial intelligence. Most Read from BloombergThe Outsized Cost of Expanding US RoadsHow Air Conditioning Took Over the American OfficeMadrid to Ban E-Scooter Rentals, Following Lead Set in ParisHong Kong’s Arts Hub Turns to Selling Land to Stay AfloatWorld's Second-Tallest Tower
Samsung Electronics has notified employees in mainland China of a restructuring that will eliminate about 130 positions - equivalent to 8 per cent of domestic sales staff - according to South Korean media reports, as the company continues to grapple with sluggish smartphone and television demand in the world's second-largest economy. This marks the start of a broader restructuring initiative that would potentially cut up to 30 per cent of Samsung's mainland workforce by next year, the Seoul Econ
Find out why Rohit Prasad made TIME’s list of the most influential people in artificial intelligence
Intel’s next-gen chip manufacturing process hits snag after reportedly failing crucial tests. Broadcom found that the technique isn’t quite ready for high-volume production.
After months of speculation, Apple Intelligence took center stage at WWDC 2024 in June. The platform was announced in the wake of a torrent of generative AI news from companies like Google and Open AI, causing concern that the famously tight-lipped tech giant had missed the boat on the latest tech craze. Contrary to such speculation, however, Apple had a team in place, working on what proved to be a very Apple approach to artificial intelligence.
(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc., the largest US phone company, agreed to buy rival telecommunications operator Frontier Communications Parent Inc. for about $9.59 billion to expand its high-speed internet business. Most Read from BloombergThe Outsized Cost of Expanding US RoadsHow Air Conditioning Took Over the American OfficeMadrid to Ban E-Scooter Rentals, Following Lead Set in ParisHong Kong’s Arts Hub Turns to Selling Land to Stay AfloatWorld's Second-Tallest Tower Tests Malaysia'
Years ago, Twitter tried but eventually walked away from building TV apps after getting a lukewarm reception. The company announced a new TV app available "on several app stores" as part of a wider effort to court more advertisers, creators and partners around a "video-first platform." Users are noting that a beta of the TV app is already appearing on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV; we've been able to confirm we can see the Amazon Fire TV app ourselves.
Trump quietly admits he lost 2020, enrages supporters
The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
Critics say they want real solutions ― not more empty calls for prayer.
Donald Trump is commanding "huge" numbers in one particular demographic, David Chalian pointed out.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is terminating the supply-and-confidence agreement his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.The party is making the announcement in a video being posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025."Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video, a transcript of
The former congressman said you wouldn't want to bottle this scent.