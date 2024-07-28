Arcadia Lake visitors react to blue-green algae warning
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The growing issue of rising rents and house prices, which has made home ownership almost impossible for some residents, has led to tourism backlash in some European cities.
While seeking shelter indoors during a thunderstorm is crucial, it doesn’t guarantee complete safety. Believing it’s safe to go outside as soon as the rain stops can lead to dangerous situations. Understanding these truths and myths can help you manage thunderstorm safety more effectively.
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
The wildfire destruction to Jasper National Park has reverberated across all of Canada.
Not all Olympic events are taking place in Paris.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.
California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.
The King is opening up the Castle of Mey in Scotland to visitors, where you can enjoy a unique and bespoke dining experience, just like a royal
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
One of the most iconic and romantic trails in the world — Italy’s Via dell’Amore (“Path of Love”) – will reopen Saturday, July 27, after a lengthy refurbishment and an overall investment of more than $24 million, the Italian Tourism Ministry announced Friday.
If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...
Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the storms out responsible for flood alerts Friday Evening, then goes immediately to the tropics where there is a low chance of tropical development in the Atlantic to the North Caribbean by next week and shows who is in the area for the most concerns for keeping track of the system at this time, then times out when storms are likeliest for you this weekend and what that will mean for temperatures.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
The warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured. People across the world suffered how the warmth just wouldn’t fade away at night. Scientists are concerned about the heat records, turbocharged by climate change.
A glacial flood in southern Iceland inundated a ring road on Saturday, causing a section at one end of the nearby bridge to give way and tear apart, the country's meteorological office said in a statement. "It is clear that it is an unusually large flood," the Met Office said. The road stretching from the coastal town of Vik south of the Myrdalsjokull glacier to the town of Kirkjubaejarklaustur, some 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) further east, was closed due to the flood, according to the Icelandic Road Administration's website.