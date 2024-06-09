Archaeological dig to celebrate England's first king

The Big Dig team is marking 1,100 years since Athelstan became England's first king [The Athelstan 1100 Big Dig Project]

A project that aims to find buried Anglo-Saxons artefacts in Wiltshire has won support from the National Lottery.

The Athelstan 1100 Big Dig will use the £14,500 grant to fund two days of archaeology in Malmesbury and the local community is invited to take part.

It is part of a series of events across the summer to celebrate 1,100 years since Athelstan became the first King of England.

Councillor Campbell Ritchie, head of the project's organising committee, said: “We are very excited about the Big Dig which is a huge opportunity for us to really try to understand an important part of the town’s history.”

King Athelstan is buried within the grounds of Malmesbury Abbey [BBC]

The Anglo-Saxon king is buried within the grounds of Malmesbury Abbey, although the exact location remains a mystery.

It is hoped the dig will reveal more details of what life was like in the area in that period.

"Malmesbury has got fantastic history," said Mr Ritchie.

"There have been people living here in the hilltop that makes up Malmesbury for over 2,800 years, so there is loads of history beneath our feet."

The project will give budding archaeologists the chance to train under the guidance of Cotswold Archaeology. Volunteers will also have the rare opportunity to participate by recording and cleaning the finds.

Mr Ritchie said young people from local schools and clubs were also getting involved.

"So it is a real opportunity for everybody across the community perhaps to experience real archaeology, the type of things that you see on the television, but happening on our doorstep for the very first time."

The big dig is expected to take place on 6 and 7 July. All finds will be displayed for the public after the excavations, along with a report to explain more about them.

Malmesbury Abbey houses the empty tomb of King Athelstan [Getty Images]

