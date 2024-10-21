Archaeological discoveries in Dales to be revealed

The Yorkshire Dales National Park was created in 1954 [Owen Humphreys/PA]

A national park is holding an archaeology day to share recent discoveries with the public.

The Yorkshire Dales Archaeology Day is held annually and is open to anyone interested in the history of the area.

The 2024 event will include presentations on topics such as a medieval dig in Raydale, Pennine millstones and Neolithic caves.

A statement from the Yorkshire Dales National Park said: “We have some of the most iconic and best preserved historic landscapes in the country, which attract many researchers and local groups.”

The event will be held in Grassington on 2 November and includes speakers from The Milestone Society and private heritage company AOC Archaeology.

University of Central Lancashire academic Rick Peterson, an expert in Neolithic cave burials, will present findings about the caves and landscapes of Ingleborough.

Independent landscape archaeologist David Johnson will give a talk on millstones used for grinding grain.

His research looks for “tooling marks” along the Pennine chain, which runs from Derbyshire to Northumberland and through the Dales.

It shows how rock from the Pennine hills has been used to create millstones since the Middle Ages.

Luke Barker and Douglas Mitcham from the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority will present the results of a new survey of Knights Close, a medieval site in Raydale.

The event will also include displays and stalls showcasing activities by local societies.

A statement added: “The buildings, monuments, sites and landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales National Park are its ‘heritage assets’. They help make it such a special place.”

