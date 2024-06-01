Archaeologists discover Norman bridge during dig

The dig in Chichester's Priory Park is due to end on Monday [Chichester District Council]

Archaeologists have discovered a Norman bridge during a dig in a West Sussex city.

Experts working in Chichester's Priory Park have uncovered the remains of a military causeway that would have led to the city's 11th Century castle.

The team from Chichester and District Archaeology Society made the discovery during an excavation in the park which is set to finish on Monday.

An open day is being held on Saturday for people to come along and hear about the finds.

This is the seventh dig in recent years in Priory Park.

Last year, in addition to discovering the remains of the ditch that has become the focus of this year's dig, the team uncovered the foundations of a building that was part of a medieval Franciscan friary.

This is the seventh Chichester dig in recent years [Chichester District Council]

The archaeologists' work this year was informed by a series of geophysics and ground-penetrating radar scans.

James Kenny, Chichester District Council's archaeologist, said: "This is an exciting discovery because this is the first time since the Middle Ages that people have been able to view what would have been a very impressive military defensive system."

"The structure is extremely impressive and solidly constructed."

